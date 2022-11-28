Rising performer Olivia Ruggiero, who took her one-woman cabaret "Puppets" to Scotland this year, has reached another career milestone, being nominated for a Broadway World Award for Best Performer, while her cabaret has been nominated for Best New Musical.
A former Kinross student, Ms Ruggiero said she was ecstatic with both the nominations.
Puppets was written by Ms Ruggiero during the last COVID-19 lockdown.
"It's a one-woman cabaret based on true events surrounding my pursuit for my 'happily ever after'," she said.
"Basically, I am one of 323 million people currently on a dating app."
As for the nomination, Ms Ruggiero said it was very exciting.
"I was very shocked and grateful," she said.
"I've been voting in Broadway World Awards for years so to see my name up there was just unbelievable. I'm very humbled and just can't believe the amazing response to the show - it's mind blowing."
Ms Ruggiero is no stranger to the stage. At the age of 14, she landed the role in Stannies' production of Oliver and decided that is where she wanted to be.
Fast forward to 2022, when she took her cabaret "Puppets" overseas, most recently performing in Scotland.
The performance, which was recently part of the SpaceUK program at Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland had already achieved success in Australia, including a spot at the Kings Cross Theatre as part of the Panimo Pandemonium Festival in February 2022 and a season at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne.
Ms Ruggiero said the show will tour in 2023.
"We have had so many successful reviews," she said.
Ms Ruggiero grew up in Bathurst, attending Assumption School and All Saints College, before finishing her senior years at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange.
She's played many roles during her time in Bathurst, while at Kinross she was "Babette" in Beauty and the Beast, which earned her a CAT award for Best Supporting Actress as well as "Dorothy" in Wizard of Oz.
With the Carillion she played "Sarah Brown" in Guys and Dolls as well as many other major leads.
To vote for her in the awards go to: https://www.broadwayworld.com/sydney/voteregion.cfm
