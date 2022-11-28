Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill left school dreaming of being a NRL player. He then went to university and studied social work.
Now, he's an artist. An in-demand one too. His incredible Burruguu Art indigenous paintings are now proudly displayed by many across Orange, and the country.
And, Mr Gibbs-O'Neill says, that's pretty much the point; "School doesn't define you," he said.
And it was a point he was keen to make to a group of Canobolas Rural Technology High School students that were all ears in November.
"Where I'm at now in my life ... I left school thinking I'd play in the NRL," he said.
I think it's a great initiative. I hope they keep going with it.- Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill
"To share my story with year 10 and year 11 kids, give them a little insight into where I started and the struggles I had, and those things I was able to achieve as well ... it was unbelievable."
Mr Gibbs-O'Neill was one of over a dozen Canobolas alumni who returned to the school in term four to give current students an insight into the future.
From criminal lawyers to operations managers, business owners to senior curators at museums in Sydney, helicopter pilots to city mayors, the list of ex-Canobolas students who've gone on to achieve plenty post-school is a lengthy and proud one.
Mr Gibbs-O'Neill is one of those past students who was keen to return to help inspire those kids set to undertake the HSC in 2023 and then 2024.
"Jack Wighton couldn't be there because he was over in England for the (rugby league) World Cup. Martin Zanolla, he was in my year at school, too. I think I may have been more excited than the kids," he said.
"I think it's a great initiative. I hope they keep going with it. To be able to hear from a range of people, young and old is really valuable. These kids will get told all the time about how Canobolas is on the other side of the tracks, but the people that have been through the school shows anything is possible. The kids don't hear that enough."
Canobolas' careers advisor Sam Coote said coming up with ways of inspiring the kids was crucial to ensure they continue to thrive in the school environment.
"Basically we put the word out to staff and asked 'who are the past students kicking arse'," Mr Coote said.
"We got a heap of responses, which is great."
On top of the likes of Mr Gibbs-O'Neill, year 10 and year 11 students at Canobolas were able to sit down and talk to a range of former students.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling was there, Forefront Services owner Anthony Redfern, chopper pilot Craig Murphy, film maker Sam Rodwell, Orange Aboriginal Medical Services' operations manager Michael Newman, sports presenter Mac Reith-Snare, Clergate school principal Nat Philpott, criminal laywer Martin Zanolla, vet nurse Jemma McAtamney, former tennis ace turned Cadia community grants officer Nicole Morris, business owner Gemma Jones, Yvette Rodwell, representing Canobolas staff who are also past students, and senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Anneke Jaspers sent in a video of her story.
Mr Coote said a speed dating rotation of sorts was set up, where students did laps of the hall and were able to listen to each of the Canobolas alumni.
"All of the students left quite inspired," he said.
"The format gave our kids a great chance to engage with each of the past students really closely.
"There's a lot of good things that happen at this school and we really want to shine a light of that for the kids we have here at the moment.
"It really is a case of if you can see it, you can achieve it. And the students had those dreams sitting right there in front of them."
Mr Coote said the school was hopeful of conducting similar events in 2023 and beyond.
"The feed back from alumni and kids was really positive," Mr Coote said,
"There's generally a bit of negativity in the community (towards Canobolas) and this was a great chance to remind the students they're in a good position to achieve their goals and dreams."
Mr Coote is encouraging other Canobolas alumni who would like to be involved in future events to get in touch with the school.
"It meant so much to the kids," he added.
