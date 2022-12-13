Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Future

Raising bridges and more levee banks on agenda as Central West stares down the barrel of 'violent and unpredictable' climate change

EG
Dominic Unwin
By Emily Gobourg, and Dominic Unwin
December 14 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Raising the height of rail bridges and overpasses in areas like Molong and Eugowra are critical to preventing future flood disasters, according to local and federal politicians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.