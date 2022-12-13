Raising the height of rail bridges and overpasses in areas like Molong and Eugowra are critical to preventing future flood disasters, according to local and federal politicians.
Wednesday marks a month since the devastating floods swept through the Central West on November 14, isolating communities, ripping houses from their foundations and destroying businesses.
Unsurprisingly the focus in that time has been on immediate clean-up efforts as well as financial assistance from both government grants and insurance payouts.
But the conversation has now turned to disaster-proofing the affected areas, especially in the face of climate change.
Former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins told this publication that we had "entered an era of unnatural disasters".
Mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty said discussions about how to better prepare the region for extreme weather events had begun in earnest.
"Floodplain and stormwater studies are well and truly underway," he told the Daily.
"For Molong, we want to get water flowing through quicker and under the railway bridge, and whether we raise the height of the bridge or put some spans in are just some of what's in discussions with [higher-level] government at the moment.
"We need to look for betterment, not just the replacement of existing structures.
"It's extremely difficult in terms of finding that 'perfect' solution - which is why we [Cabonne Council] are trying to work with government and our communities to try and get some help and come up with the best solution."
Mr Beatty said it was clear that an "unpredictable" climate had heavily impacted Cabonne and that council were open-minded about which path to take.
"We're dealing with a violent and unpredictable climate [nowadays] - I'm not a scientist or environmentalist, but at the present moment we're dealing with the impacts of current issues that the climate has done to our shire," he continued.
"In relation to levee banks and so on, we're open to all mitigation options to reduce flooding impacts. but we also know that levee banks have to be practical and solution-focused to rectify the severity of current and any future issues.
"So, the ongoing flood studies will hopefully give us a better direction to take in regards to our flood mitigation and as a council, we're open to those solutions given they are correct and carry the most practical solutions."
Federal member for Calare Andrew Gee shared Mr Beatty's sentiments, calling for levee banks to be re-assessed and bridges raised across his electorate.
"What we need to be doing in the aftermath of this tragedy is looking at the water measurement and warning systems that were in place for our communities and make them better," Mr Gee said.
"We also need to be getting water experts in to assess the existing levy banks to see if they worked well enough and also what mitigation measures we can put in place along our watercourses so that we never have to deal with a disaster of this scale again.
"As part of that let's also remove or modify blockages like old (and not so old) rail bridges and overpasses that are causing water to back up at places like Canowindra and also Molong."
Raising the height of the Wyangala Dam has also been a key debate with Lachlan Valley Water chairman Tom Green welcoming the NSW Government's commitment to expanding the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 GL.
Mr Green explained the cost of floods across the region in 2022 alone could reach the $500 million mark.
The total cost of damage to towns, roads, agriculture and local businesses of three floods over the last two months, when tottaled up will be colossal," he said.
"Many landholders have now gone through two years of losses and that comes off the back of a rapid and severe drought.
"The time for talking is over and we now need to see immediate actions to prevent further catastrophic flooding in the future."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
