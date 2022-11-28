Once again, two-day cricket showed its magic on the weekend, with shocks and stunning individual performances dominating the round.
So let's get straight into the team of the week.
Chasing a mammoth total, Centrals needed its big guns to fire.
At the top of the order, Norton did just that. Unfortunately, his side was unable to capitalise on his 133 runs with the Bathurst City Redbacks bowlers too clinical.
Back in the team of the week, and back in the runs.
For the first time in a few weeks, Matt Corben hasn't made the team, so Brown will take the gloves and represent this side with aplomb after scoring a patient 67 against Rugby Union.
Without doubt the player of the round.
Ferguson makes his second appearance in as many weeks after being the match-winner against Orange City.
65 kept his side in the game last week but his 109 this weekend won it for them in a scintillating performance.
After missing out on runs last weekend, Laird was back in them on Saturday.
Moving up to first drop, Laird formed a 128-run partnership with Ferguson, scoring 66 himself to set what turned out to be a winning target.
He was the man with the bat last week but Parsons swapped his responsibilities around on the weekend and surely enjoyed the spoils of a man of the match performance.
With 4/18 on day two, Parsons destroyed Bathurst City Colts to set up an outright victory.
In need of quick runs, St Pat's lower order batsman Derryn Clayton was the man to call upon.
With 59 off 57 balls, his four 6's and seven 4's helped the chase but ultimately he ran out of partners after falling as the final wicket.
It may go down as one of the great bowling performances this season.
With Orange City needing 206 from 30 overs, it went into shutdown mode according to Ferguson.
With spin friendly conditions, batting would be extremely difficult. Middleton was into his work as a leg-spinner and came away with 5/13 from 10 overs to seal an unlikely outright victory.
It wasn't Moxon's best day with the ball on the weekend but it's impossible to leave out someone for ticking off an achievement most players dream about.
Stuck on 96 not out from day one, Moxon resumed his innings a week later and scored his maiden century to help set up his side's eventual win over Centrals.
We had to find a spot for the Redbacks' off-season signing after his electric performance with the ball.
While Holmes batted at four on the weekend, he'll slide down this order and be included for his bowling. Figures of 4/51 are impossible to leave out.
While Middleton was the standout for Cavaliers on the weekend, Buckley was an important foil.
The opening bowler had the important wicket of Shaun Grenfell early then claimed the last scalp as well to finish with 3/20.
While it would've been a particularly disappointing day for City, Southcombe had one of his better performances for the year.
The opening bowler claimed all three Cavaliers wickets in its second innings to finish with 3/43 off 10 overs.
Team of the week tally:
Four appearances - Clint Moxon.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons.
Two - Connor Slattery, Jameel Qureshi, Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Lachlan Skelly, Cameron Laird, Matthew Holmes, Bailey Ferguson.
One - Mac Webster, Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Lachlan Skelly, Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Alan Ahatt, Sam Macpherson, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Jacob Ryan, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Kyle Buckley, Tynan Southcombe, Hugh Middleton, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
