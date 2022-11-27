THEY line up in the halves, but when it came to Saturday's sudden-death semi-final there were no half measures from Vipers' under 16s playmakers Georgie Barrett and Paige Bohringer.
They spearheaded a brilliant display at Carrington Park, scoring 30 points between them as the Vipers defeated the Panorama Platypi 42-0 and marched into the Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
It wasn't just their impact in the scoreboard either that was part of the duo's masterclass - they helped set a fast-pace around the ruck that wore down the Platypi.
"We have been talking about quicker play the balls and slowing them down. It worked well, I thought they might have struggled with the heat, but they came together," Vipers coach Jason Barrett said.
"Those two played very well, but they all had a job and they knew what to do and they all worked well together today. It was very pleasing.
"We were bit worried there at the start of the week, we've got a few injuries and were struggling, we didn't know if we'd get a team or not, so we done well."
Barrett, who bagged three tries and booted five conversions, dominated in the second half, but it was Bohringer who laid the foundation of the win against the Platypi.
Five-eighth Samantha Hanrahan produced one of her trademark one-on-one strips in the third minute, while it took an excellent covering tackle to halt winger Faith Ryder six minutes later when she found space.
Hanrahan also pulled off a charge-down in the opening half, Panorama's number seven Abbey Carter challenged her rivals with some smart kicks, centre Lara Edwards was a threat and Jemmia Luck made a mountain of tackles.
But the speed of the Vipers' play and the vision of their halves told.
Bohringer combined pace and a good palm to open scoring for Vipers and had her second seven minutes later as her side pushed out to a 12-0 lead.
Then Barrett snagged her first - selling a dummy close to the line and diving over - and added the extras to have Vipers well in control at 18-0.
It meant the Platypi needed to be the first to score after the break to haul themselves back into the contest.
Instead the Vipers scored off each of their first three sets - a 50-metre effort from Barrett the highlight - as the margin quickly ballooned to 32-0.
Though the Platypi continued to try hard - Carter making a brilliant cover tackle to deny Mya Simmons and Bree Muldoon pulling off a desperation ankle tap to bring down Gracie Canham - the Vipers were in control.
It was Barrett who sealed the win with a play that highlighted her skillset perfectly. She made an effort to get into dummy-half to capitalise on a quick play the ball, she fended off the marker, then sold a dummy to beat a second defender and score.
Coach Barrett was delighted with the display, especially the explosive start to the second half.
"At half-time I only said 'You've got 30 minutes and there's a grand final on the line. If you want it, go out there and win it'. They know what they have to do," he said.
"It's a good way to go into the grand final. We've only lost one game and that was against Woodbridge, so it will be good to go up against them next week."
