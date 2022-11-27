Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy on Sunday snapping away across the city.
Carla went to Lake Canobolas on Sunday morning for the Pinnacle Dragon Boat open day. She also went to the Civic Theatre for a Cinderella Pantomime, presented by Orange Theatre Company.
Carla also went to Gosling Creek for The Billigence Juniors Weekend Triathlon.
