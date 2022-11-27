With players out left, right and centre for their semi-final clash, Vipers under 18s coach Martin Power knew they would have to be at their best to advance through to the decider.
Taking on the Castlereagh Cougars in Bathurst on Saturday, the Orange outfit were without a few of their regulars for the Western Women's Rugby League clash due to some unfortunate timing.
"We've got 'em away at Schoolies and things like that, so a lot of our best players were away and won't be there for the grand final," Power said.
"It's just a bad time of the year, so we'll be down half-a-dozen or so. We've made the grand final so we'll just play and see what happens."
Despite the setback heading into the game, Power's side was still confident they could get the job done.
"They thought they'd have a crack and see what happened," he added.
"They played really well in what was a tight game, there wasn't much in it."
The Vipers found themselves down 6-4 at half-time and in need of some inspiration to turn things around.
That's exactly what happened as the Orange side came out firing and finished 20-14 winners.
Power was all praise for the Cougars who were also suffering through their own availability issues.
"It's hard for them to travel all that way and they were short on numbers as well because they've got the graduations on as well, It is hard with all that travel this time of the year," he said.
"They were winning at half-time and we just tried to move their forward around and we got away from them a little bit. Two even teams and a try in it at the end was about right."
With one team now having booked its ticket to the grand final, the Vipers had to wait for Sunday's match between Woodbridge and the Wiradjuri Goannas to see who they would take on. But Power fully expected to be taking on the competition's minor premiers.
"Woodbridge are raging hot favourites and we'll just go out and play footy and go from there. Woodbridge are a strong team who will definitely be favourites," he said of the side which went undefeated throughout the regular season.
"They're big, fast and well-drilled. We're just going to go and have some fun. There's no pressure on us. We'll just go out there and throw the ball around a bit and see what happens."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
