Scorecard confusion, an unlikely bowling hero, a centurion and a tie-turned-outright victory; Saturday's clash between Cavaliers and Orange City has already cemented itself as an early contender for match of the season.
Going into day two of their Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket clash, the Warriors needed 34 runs for victory with just three wickets remaining.
What ensued at Jack Brabham was nothing short of astonishing.
"We thought we'd won," Cavaliers vice-captain Bailey Ferguson said of the moment they claimed City's tenth scalp.
"So we celebrated, walked off the field and they said the scores were tied. That was a bit deflating at the time."
With plenty of time left in the day's play, things only got weirder from there.
"People were adding up the scorebooks just to double-check and you only have a ten minute changeover," Ferguson added.
"My head wasn't in the game to go and open the batting, that's for sure, but it probably made me relax a lot more."
With seemingly nothing to lose, Ferguson would go out and play with a free-flowing nature.
"I was more using it as a practice run," he said.
"I just wanted to have another hit because I didn't think a result would come out of it."
Cavs' second in command would go on to blast a blistering 109 and all of a sudden, there was life in the game.
Having set City a target of 206 to claim an outright victory, Cavs would need to bowl the Warriors out in roughly 30 overs to claim the extra points for themselves.
"I thought they would have come out with a lot more intent," Ferguson said of City's batting line-up.
"If one or two of them had come out with intent and got 30 or 40 fairly quickly, we would have gone and shaken hands and the game would be over. They came out leaving the ball and that's when we thought we were on."
While the regular faces of the much-lauded Cavs bowling attack were still firing on all cylinders, it was an unlikely face who would turn the game on its head.
Hugh Middleton, best known for his big hitting stroke-play, was thrown the ball and told to wreak havoc. That was exactly what he did, finishing the innings with 5-13 off ten overs.
"Hugh bowled amazingly," Ferguson added.
"You saw with (Lachlan) Skelly the week before, it was such a spin-dominant pitch and it was quite a low pitch. Some spun, some bounced and you were always in the game."
With roughly 20 minutes of play left in the day, City's hopes of claiming outright victory were gone. Cavs on the other hand needed just two more wickets to complete a win for the ages.
That's when they turned to Kyle Buckley, who bagged the last two wickets in consecutive deliveries.
"Outright wins are massive, let alone when there's going to be inconsistency throughout the season with weather," Ferguson added.
"I think it will make a huge difference come the pointy end of the season. It's also great for our confidence to know we can bowl a team out in less than 30 overs."
