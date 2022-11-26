Historic night for Australian football ... but can it continue?

Gone. Dusted. May as well get on the plane home now.
Australia's World Cup campaign was cactus after that opening round 4-1 loss to the French. How were we going to recover?
Then, history.
Australia knocks off Tunisia on Saturday night, Mitch Duke's first-half header and a clean sheet enough to secure a 1-0 win in Qatar.
For those who stayed up late enough to watch it, they witnessed just Australia's third win in a World Cup finals match in almost 20 matches.
It was our first finals win in over a decade.
You'll all remember that 3-1 win over Japan in 2006 - our best Cup campaign - and then a 2-1 win in the Socceroos' final group game against Serbia in 2010.
They're so precious, the three points at this stage of the tournament. And for it to happen after that opening round lashing makes it all the more sweeter.
Of course, we shouldn't have been all too surprised by losing to France in the World Cup opener. Les Bleus entered this cup as the defending champions, and despite missing a host of quality still had Kylian Mbappé headlining a billion dollars worth of talent.
And given we, the Socceroos, flew to Qatar with a squad that didn't feature many household names, to be in this position - still alive heading into the final pool game of Group D - is a remarkable feat.
I guess, being fans of Australian sporting teams, there comes a sense of expectation wearing the green and gold.
Winning is essential, in any sport, despite our relatively small population, and competitive sporting landscape, on the world stage.
The expectation is high. And that is a must.
And with the likes of Tim Cahill in 2010, and back in 2006 Lucas Neill, Harry Kewell, Schwarzer and Bresciano ... that expectation was met.
Now, with perhaps only a draw required in our final game against Denmark to progress to the round of 16, it's up to the likes of Duke, Harry Souttar, Aaron Mouy and Mat Leckie to get us there. To meet that expectation.
And after that fight and flash they produced against the Tunisians, who's to say they won't?
Australians love an underdog. But we love a winner even more. Go the Socceroos.
