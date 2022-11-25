Parramatta's playmaker from the 2009 grand final has described Albury Thunder's new recruit in Group Nine rugby league as the "James Tedesco" of the bush.
Lachy Munro has joined the Group Nine outfit from Orange CYMS, where he was coached by Daniel Mortimer, who was part of that stunning Eels' surge to the decider, where they were edged out by Melbourne.
"He's an outstanding young player, I made him captain this year and while he will be a huge loss for us, he'll be a massive gain for you guys down there," Mortimer enthused.
"He's absolutely fearless, he'll put his body on the line and he'll do all the small things.
"If I was to compare him to someone it would be James Tedesco, he's everywhere, I couldn't speak highly enough of him."
While Mortimer is naturally not comparing Munro's standing in the game with the Australian captain's, the fact he plays with that energy and enthusiasm will be as imperative to the club as any hit-up or tackle count.
The Thunder missed finals by just one point last season and a livewire like Munro can be the difference in tight games.
The 24-year-old can fill either five-eighth or fullback.
"Playing fullback, I haven't had to do any defence in the front line in the last couple of years, so if I play five-eighth I'd need to get used to that again, while I'd also be looking to improve my organisational skills if I was to play in the six (five-eighth)," he offered.
The 185cm, 87kg Munro has played for the Western Rams at representative level, which is the old Western division.
He played against international outfit France in Parkes in 2019.
And the fact that the powerful Group 10 and 11 competitions combined this year to contest the Peter McDonald Premiership, therefore making it a stronger competition than Group Nine, indicates Munro is likely to make a strong impact.
"When he played at fullback, he's very good at organising the line, fullback gives you that freedom to pop up like Tedesco does, inject himself where needed," Mortimer explained.
"He's a strong defender as well, so he wouldn't look out of place in the six as well.
"He's a strong ball runner and is getting better and better with his ball skills, when the ball's in his hands, you want him running, that's where he's at his best."
Munro is the club's second major signing from the NSW Central West, which is highly regarded as a top rugby league nursery with Isaah Yeo and Jack Wighton members of Australia's World Cup-winning side in England last weekend.
Justin Carney, who played 37 NRL games, signed as coach in late August.
Coincidentally, premiership coach Josh Cale is also a Central West product.
