Despite the sweltering heat, live reindeer have touched down in Orange for the year's first Christmas parade.
Brothers Rocky and Radar will tow a Santa-laden sleigh down Summer Street from 10am Saturday.
The former made an appearance at the Orange City Centre on Friday afternoon for photo opportunities.
Festivities at the weekend parade will include choirs, bands, and school performances.
The mercury is tipped to hit 25 degrees, but trainer Graham Reimeis said his animals won't be phased:
"These are more than 20 generations Australian bred ... so the heat doesn't bother them at all."
Christmas spirit has ramped up in recent weeks, with the first decorations popping up across town.
A new six-metre $40,000 Christmas Tree is set to be erected in Robertson Park in late November or early December.
