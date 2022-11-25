Central Western Daily

Live reindeer arrive in Orange for weekend Christmas parade

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Sienna Hanrahan with Rocky the reindeer at the Orange City Centre on Summer Street.

Despite the sweltering heat, live reindeer have touched down in Orange for the year's first Christmas parade.

Local News

