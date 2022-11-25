Central Western Daily
Court

Paul Soderlund jailed for break and enter at Australia Post centre in Orange

By Court Reporter
November 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who was involved in a break and enter at a mail distribution centre has faced court. File picture

A thief who was caught red-handed trying to steal parcels from the Australia Post delivery centre in Orange was sentenced to full-time jail when he appeared in Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.