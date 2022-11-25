A thief who was caught red-handed trying to steal parcels from the Australia Post delivery centre in Orange was sentenced to full-time jail when he appeared in Orange Local Court.
Paul Shane Soderlund, 45, of Waratah Avenue, was already in custody when he appeared in court via an audio visual link from custody.
According to information presented in court, an employee was about to finish his shift about 1.30pm on December 18, 2021, when he heard noises coming from near the premises.
The employee went to investigate and saw a male crouched down and stuffing parcels into a duffel bag.
The worker called out, "what's going on here," and then saw another male at the front of the premises.
Both males ran through the back access and one of them dropped the duffel bag outside as he ran away.
His objective was to steal packages and he didn't succeed because he dropped his duffel bag.- Magistrate David Day
The worker grabbed the bag and secured it inside the business and called the police.
Police forensically examined the bag on December 19, 2021, and found a positive match with Soderland's dna on the handles.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Soderlund pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter in company but "perhaps not at the earliest opportunity".
Mr Rolfe described the break and enter as "not very serious".
"He's been in custody for some time now, I accept part of that was serving the balance of an [Intensive Correction Order]," Mr Rolfe said.
"Mr Soderlund really has a strong need for supervision and support."
Magistrate David Day said the break and enter was "still very serious" and it appeared that Soderlund commits offences because he's on drugs and he commits offences so he can buy drugs.
"The object of the break and enter was the mail distribution centre," Mr Day said.
"His objective was to steal packages and he didn't succeed because he dropped his duffel bag.
"He's crossed the custody threshold for the break and enter."
Mr Day said Soderlund also had an "unenviable" criminal history with offences including domestic violence, driving offences, drug offences, break and enters, receiving stolen goods and he has a high risk of reoffending.
"He said he's sorry for what he did at the mail centre and he has trouble learning from what he does despite his heart being in the right place," Mr Day said.
"I will not even consider an ICO to be appropriate because he was on an ICO at the time."
Mr Day gave Soderlund an 18-month jail sentence with a 12-month non-parole period backdated to June 1.
Soderlund could be eligible for release on May 31, 2023.
The sentence took into account his need for drug rehabilitation and supervised parole.
