A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
A mental health nurse of more than 20 years has spoken about the "massive increase" of presentations to hospital by the city's youth and how more services are needed to help combat this.
Monica Guha has lived and worked in Orange for the past four years, but her introduction into the world of mental health care came as a 17-year-old living in England.
"I come from a typical Asian family who wanted me to be a doctor and so I needed to find some experience," she said.
"A friend's mum worked in a hospital and told me she could get me some experience. What I didn't know was that it would be on a mental health ward. I'd never heard of a mental health ward and had no idea what happened on one."
Working on a casual basis - holidays, weekends and after school - Ms Guha would be thrown right into the action.
While the qualified nurses were busy dealing with paperwork and handing out medication, Ms Guha was sitting and chatting with those who had come in with mental health issues.
Despite this early experience, she didn't initially take to mental health and wound up studying biomedical sciences at university. But that didn't take either.
"I didn't like it at all, hated it and didn't want to do anything with it," she said of the biomedical degree.
"I didn't want to be stuck in a lab for the rest of my life and I didn't want to be a doctor."
That was when she had the idea to turn to a life of nursing. Although she developed a "love-hate" relationship with the industry since then, there was one thing that immediately caught her eye.
"The thing that struck me was the resilience of people to still be here and to still be standing," she said.
Ms Guha would eventually move to Australia and take up work in Sydney. From there, she met her partner - a fellow mental health nurse - and the pair would travel and work around the country. This included a stint in Orange where she would work at Bloomfield Hospital's mental health intensive care unit. She would later move to the mental health emergency care team which would service 45 emergency departments across Western NSW and the Far West.
"Essentially, anyone who presents to one of those emergency departments with a mental health issue - and that includes a substance abuse presentation - would be referred to us for assessment," she said.
"We would coordinate with them, get them into hospital if need be or put together a safety plan. We would also attempt to provide some counselling in the process, but it's not always possible or easy to do."
It was this experience which became a real eye-opener for her.
Ms Guha noted that the biggest difference between the city areas where she had predominately worked and the regional community she now called home was the complexity of the issues.
She said the main difficulties stemmed from a lack of resources in rural and regional areas.
"It's difficult to tell someone they need to engage in psychology because for one, there wouldn't be any in the area and they'd be travelling a couple of hours, or they would encounter a huge waiting list," she said.
"It was really difficult as a clinician to provide an intervention where you feel like you've done a good job that day and helped someone, because often you're knowing that what you're recommending is months down the road."
While she noted that mental health issues were especially prevalent among the young, Aboriginal community, it was across all cultures that she found the complexity of trauma reared its head.
"Taking on that pain and not really feeling like I was doing much to help, you lose an understanding of what you're doing," Ms Guha added.
"Even if they were being admitted, I'd know that they're only being admitted to an inpatient unit where their risk will be contained. Do mental health hospitals help people recover from anything? It's just my opinion and not about any particular hospital, but I often see people come out being traumatised by the stay itself."
What was perhaps the most shocking of all was the trend of patients becoming younger and younger.
"We went from a time when the majority of people we were seeing were adults and maybe a couple of young people, to the majority being young people," se said.
"There were parents bringing in their children as young as six. It wasn't that they were trickling through, it was a very regular thing."
Once more, it was the issues faced by the region's Indigenous youth which really struck a nerve with Ms Guha.
"When Aboriginal children are dying of suicide and when you come across that stuff, there's something wrong and something needs to change. Not just with society, but with the way we approach mental health issues," she added.
"For decades, mental health services have been operating under this idea that there's a chemical imbalance in the brain and it needs to be readjusted with anti-depressants or we just need to change the way someone thinks. No. I can say that's not enough.
"When there are factions of society that are struggling like this, it affects all of us. We all have a responsibility to figure out what is going on."
Another eye-opening moment came when she completed her masters degree.
Ms Guha came across a study which essentially said that the more severe a childhood experience like neglect or abuse was, the more severe or complex a mental health issue would present as an adult.
"Things went off in my head. I didn't need stats or the evidence to show me it was true, I knew it was true because I'm a human," Ms Guha added.
The mental health nurse believes a change in how trauma patients are treated is beginning to happen, but questions if it is happening fast enough.
"What I've learnt is these diagnosis of depression, anxiety, bipolar, schizophrenia, they are the symptoms and they are not the diagnosis. The diagnosis is that you've experienced trauma and it's likely to have been complex if it's some of the more severe presentations," she added.
"Awareness is being raised on this, but it's not being integrated into our mental health services or our drug and alcohol services. If it was, we might see better outcomes."
It was her feelings of being unable to truly make a difference which saw her change profession in 2021.
She started her own therapy business - The Thriving Spirit Project - with a focus on trauma-based experiences.
"The people that I see, of course there's a spectrum of issues. But I always get one of two clients come in," Ms Guha said.
"They are either clients who know they've had trauma experiences in their past, or you get people who say they're coming to me because they've tried everything else. I've worked with both and there's always something."
So with more than two decades' worth of work in the mental health sector under her belt, what does Ms Guha believe towns like Orange need more of?
"What do I think is going to help? More services based on destigmatising by the sharing of lived experience," she said.
"Whilst I know there's people out there doing more work, we need more trauma focused counsellors and more trauma focused services.
"I've not had a family member that's been affected by this and I've not been affected by this. I'm just a member of society who can't fathom what's happening right now."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.