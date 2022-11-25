Ordering his side around and making field changes, Vusi Sibanda looked like he was at home.
And technically he did call Orange home for a period of time after a stint with Orange CYMS.
Sibanda is in town leading ACT in the Country Championships at Riawena Oval.
The off-spinner claimed 3/34 for his side against Riverina as they were bowled out for 260.
Chris Galvin scored 79 at the top of the order while Sam Gainsford and Hamish Starr finished with half-centuries.
In reply, ACT's Eric Bell scored 125 but his side were bowled out for 253 with two balls remaining.
Western's game at Wade Park against Central Coast had Matt Everett carrying his bat, finishing with 88 not out.
Western reached 9/195 after a middle-order collapse. Central Coast were 0/17 after 2.3 overs at the time of print in its day-night match.
Lachlan Harper
