Support is available for those in need Advertising Feature

Smarter Living Choices solidly support vulnerable people in the local community. Picture by NDIS

Since opening their doors in 1998, the support workers at Smarter Living Choices have assisted hundred of clients with daily living, whether the client lives independently or with others, and worked with them to live a full life with the security, companionship and day to day support they need.

Manager of Smarter Living Choices, Zoe Roach, said the teams success came down to their reliability, and always providing person-centred care and support. "We strive as a team to consistently provide our participants with personable, high-quality services, that they know they can rely on.



"The value of compassion cannot be over-emphasised when it comes to our participants, it takes true commitment and understanding of our vulnerable to provide a safe place and the belief to make a positive difference in their lives," she said. "Compassion is not sympathy, it is empathy, genuine compassion is being able to feel the pain."

Smarter Choices Living is currently expanding and seeking new compassionate, nurturing and reliable team members to join the business and contribute to their values. Zoe said the team currently had 19 team members, with a range of skillsets. "Our team provides our participants with a range of safe, person-centred supports," she said. "Always ensuring they advocate for the participants, while encouraging them and empowering the participants to engage in choice and control of not only the supports we provide, but in all aspects in their life."

As registered NDIS service provider, the team offer a range of services, including:



. Support with Community Participation

. Support with Household Tasks

. Support with Development-Life Skills

. Support with Daily Tasks/Shared Living

. Community Nursing Care

. Assist with Travel/ Transport

. Assist with Personal Activities

. Assist with Life Stage and Transition



Smarter Choices Living is strongly involved in the community and Zoe said that they were keen to continue there strong work in this area. "Our business is community based, meaning we support our participants with engaging in their community and in local community events," she said. "We work alongside with local businesses and other small businesses to provide the participants with the best support they can receive, always sourcing local companies first to achieve this."



While many businesses claim to have the best customer skills or the highest quality services, Smarter Living Choices stands out in the industry. Zoe said the key to their success was being authentic and honest. "Over-promising and under-delivering to promote business growth is prevalent within our local area.

