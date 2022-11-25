When it comes to Cabonne Roos, there's no magic method, or genius plan - it's just about being one club, united like a family.
Saturday rolls around, it's time to pack the car with all seats filled.
"The thing with it is, that all people love, we all go together," Roos secretary Tania Bohringer said.
Over the past few years, Cabonne has become a hot spot for talented rugby league players.
Cody Ramsey started a movement with his St George Illawarra Dragons debut and now the players keep coming through.
Bailey Peschka has been part of the Dragons system for years now, and is training with the Illawarra Steelers Harold Matthews squad.
Former Roos Lily Bone and Jada Trapman are all part of Tarsha Gale squads while Paige Bohringer was recently in the Junior Sky Blues camp.
The likes of Katie Fulwood also wouldn't look out of place in a Tarsha Gale team.
Since reforming in 2006, it's been steady progress for Cabonne. For years they were copping some hidings in the Group 11 Lachlan District Junior Rugby League.
That year, president Katie Foy was determined to keep the good times coming.
"We're focused on ensuring what we've got is sustainable into the future so we've always got kids playing the game in our area," she said.
"It's all about grassroots. It has to be. It's a unique structure where we draw from so many small villages but it works and we're continuing to build. We ran under 7s and under 8s sides this year too."
How right she was.
The rise of Cabonne has been remarkable.
"The club's grown and the league tag has grown," Bohringer said.
"It was all one age group, now we've got three teams and next season we're looking at four."
The success of Cabonne is also evident at Molong Bulls, where the club won this year's Woodbridge Cup Youth League.
Reflecting on his side's win, coach Mark Thomas put it perfectly when looking back.
"I said in my speech at the presentation, my assistant coach Freddy Bohringer is the 14s coach as well and it's not so much what I do but the impact of what Cabonne are doing," he explained.
"It's just a really good system, all these kids have won grand finals coming up through the grades and are all playing together now.
"I started with a core group of 19 players (that turned into 21) and every one were Molong kids, every kid is a Cabonne junior."
For Tania Bohringer, her involvement in the club has lasted seven years.
She's been part of a hard-working, dedicated committee who are bringing smiles to plenty of kids faces.
And it's all about culture.
"All of Cabonne go to Condobolin or any town, it's a real family day," she said.
"Honestly everyone travels together, it's a family no-brainer, you go in one spot, it is your whole day so if you're all together it makes it a social, family day."
Bohringer's daughter Paige added that attitude spreads down to the players.
"Everyone is friends too, so if your friends do it, you're most likely to play," she said.
This season, Cabonne had two sides in the competition with its 16s and 17s league tag making it all the way.
In what was a case of perfect timing, Ramsey was back in town, helping out his junior club at training and running water for the grand finals - and didn't the kids love it.
"All the little kids look up to him," Paige said.
"When he's at training all the kids run up to him, get signatures off him and photos."
Cabonne's secretary added his presence provides kids with belief that the opportunities in rugby league are endless.
"It give kids that belief that it can happen," Bohringer said.
"Years ago the attitude was you've got to be in Sydney for that big league, but now if you want it you can have it.
"It doesn't matter where you're from - Molong is just a little town out of Orange, who would have thought?"
But with that giant leap comes plenty of sacrifices, something Paige has become familiar with after the Sky Blues camp.
"They explained that you have to make sacrifices, you might miss out on something like 18ths and 21sts," she said.
"But if that's what you want to do then it's worth it."
