It is now less than five months to the NSW state elections and both major parties are preparing.
They will be holding lots of focus groups across the state to identify which issues are most important to voters and to develop and promote policies which address those priorities.
Not surprisingly, this election the big issue will be cost of living.
With rising petrol prices, increased mortgage interest rates, higher prices for fruit and vegetables in the supermarkets people are feeling the pinch. Wages aren't keeping up.
Another priority will be health. Exacerbated by COVID, our medical facilities are over-stretched and health workers are stressed.
Environmental issues, and especially climate change will drop down the priority list of issues that the parties will be spruiking.
But a problem with this campaigning approach is that it often fails to consider how inter-connected these issues are.
Long term solutions to the problems require careful analysis of causes, not knee-jerk reactions to consequences.
For example, a major factor underlying the price increases we all face is climate change.
Agricultural production is threated by extreme flooding and droughts which force food prices up.
Climate emergencies like the present floods require governments to spend large amounts of money rebuilding shattered communities and this all reduces the amount available for other services like health, low-income housing and aged care.
Fire and flooding force insurance companies to spread the risk across all of us to increase their premiums.
Globally climate emergencies are forcing people off their land and creating climate refugees.
The presence of these desperate refugees adds to global tensions and promotes extremist reactions as we have seen in Europe and in conflicts like Syria.
These global tensions can cause shortages and increase the costs of supply chains.
Despite some reduction in greenhouse emissions from electricity, last year Australia's total carbon emissions rose by about 1.5 per cent due to increases in transport emissions and stationary energy.
The NSW government is forecasting a 0.7 degree increase in temperature for the Central West by 2030 and an increase of 2.11 degrees by 2060. This is not the time to postpone action on climate change.
Make your vote count this coming March election. Make sure that we ask all major parties to prioritise informed, co-ordinated and urgent action on climate change.
