A driver who swerved out of his lane a few times in front of police has faced court after blowing almost five times the legal limit when breath tested.
Neville John King, 59, of Dimboola Way, pleaded guilty to one count of high-range drink-driving and was convicted of high-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court.
According to information tendered to the court, King was driving west on Dimboola Way near the intersection with Glasson Drive and was seen to be swerving.
Police stopped his car and could smell alcohol on his breath.
He was breath tested and returned a high-range reading of 0.248.
King had other previous drink-driving matters including a high-range offence in 2000 and a mid-range offence in 2019.
Solicitor Uzma Sherieff said King's driving might have crossed the custodial threshold but due to his early plea he is entitled to a 25 per cent discount on the sentence.
He should have asked the club to get him a taxi, he was quite dangerous, an accident waiting to happen.- Magistrate David Day
"He was going through a very rough period in his life," she said.
The court was also told about trauma he'd experienced, while Ms Sherieff said King also recognised the wrong doing and enrolled himself in a rehabilitation and was working on his issue with alcohol so was a good prospect for rehabilitation.
"He works full time," she said.
Magistrate David Day said a lot of people attend the same rehabilitation facility that King attended. He said many of them attend with good intentions but are unable to complete it.
"He has finished it, he's done well," Mr Day said.
"I don't think he's crossed the custody threshold simply because the previous high-range is so long ago."
However, he said the offence was still serious and he advised King to get psychological help for issues that were raised in documents Mr Day witnessed.
"He must have felt affected at 0.248," Mr Day said.
"He should have asked the club to get him a taxi, he was quite dangerous, an accident waiting to happen.
"Some of my colleagues would jail him just for that reading straight away."
King was convicted and placed him on a two-year Community Correction Order requiring him to be of good behaviour.
Mr Day also fined him $550, disqualified his driver's licence for nine months and placed him on a 48-month interlock order.
