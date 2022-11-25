To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.
It aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.
The latest NDIS Quarterly Report shows that 9.4 per cent of new participants to enter the scheme identified as First Nations peoples.
The data comes in the lead-up to the International Day of People with Disability, where celebrating and increasing the awareness of people with disability in all communities is the main focus.
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said he was pleased to see the numbers of First Nations participants increase as the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) continues to focus on ensuring First Nations peoples with disability can more easily access support.
Though, to better respond to the needs of First Nations people accessing the scheme, the government recognises the need to involve First Nations people in the NDIA more closely. One priority is to increase the number of First Nations staff working at the NDIA to form a workforce reflective of the communities being served.
To address this, the NDIA held a First Nations Employee Network (FNEN) Conference where almost 50 First Nations NDIA staff, and guest speaker Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, came together to collaborate.
There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose.- Bill Shorten
"The conference also explored the actions in their NDIA First Nations Employment and Inclusion Plan 2022-25 and what the agency could do to bring those actions to life, including career development, recruitment and retention of First Nations peoples," Senator McCarthy said.
The NDIA has also discussed a potential partnership agreement with First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) to support a co-design strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for First Nations people living with disability.
The FPDN is a national organisation governed by First Peoples with lived experience of disability. They aim to give voice to the needs and concerns of First Peoples with disability and their families, who are among the most disadvantaged and disempowered members of the Australian community.
"The NDIA recognises First Nations people need better support to understand the NDIS and how they can become participants," Minister Shorten said. "There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose."
The Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of people with disability received its 5,000th submission in July following a significant increase in submissions this year.
Reflecting a rise in community awareness about the work of the Disability Royal Commission, there was a 77 per cent increase in submissions received in the past six months (in comparison to the previous six-month period).
This spike comes after a busy first half of the year including six public hearings, a national advertising campaign calling for submissions, two roundtables, the publication of five research reports and nation-wide engagement activities.
The milestone 5,000th submission was made via a phone call from the Northern Territory and taken by an Intake team member.
The Chair, the Hon Ronald Sackville AO QC, said stories shared through submissions are critical to the work of the Royal Commission.
"In order to create positive changes, it's crucial we continue to hear detailed accounts from people with lived experience and their support networks," he said.
"Staff at the Disability Royal Commission are working hard to engage with the community to hear their stories from a broad range of environments from education settings, workplaces, group homes, closed environments and medical settings.
"This milestone and the recent increase in submissions is reflective of more and more people coming forward to share their stories with the Royal Commission."
"People are sharing their stories through song, art, video, over the phone or in writing with our submissions team."
For anyone who wants to, there is still plenty of time to make a submission up until December 31, 2022.
In order to create positive changes, it's crucial we continue to hear detailed accounts from people with lived experience and their support networks.
Submissions to the Royal Commission are assisting in the creation of a series of recommendations to be included in the Final Report. The report is due to be handed to the Australian Government by September 29, 2023.
Anyone can participate in sharing their views for creating a more inclusive society. Submissions are accepted in any language and can be translated if required.
If you need information in your own language about making a submission, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask to be connected to 07 3734 1900.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing, or if you are a First Nations person and you would like to make a submission in your language, you can contact the Disability Royal Commission by calling 1800 517 199 or by emailing DRCEnquiries@royalcommission.gov.au.
2022 marks a very special year for Wangarang Industries with the community focused business supporting people with disabilities in Orange and the surrounding region for 60 years.
Based on Forest Rd in Orange, Wangarang Industries is a not-for-profit Australian Disability Enterprise and was established to provide a range of jobs, training and support services for people with a variety of disabilities throughout the Central West region of NSW.
The dedicated team at Wangarang provides a range of support services including Social Support, Life Skills and Recreation Programs. These programs aim to develop and maintain participants' ability to take part in community life and meaningful activities.
They enhance participants' independence and provide participants with opportunities for ongoing learning and development as well as developing and sustaining social interactions.
As a registered NDIS provider, Wangarang employs 160 people, including 110 employees with disabilities, across their business divisions, matching jobs to skills, abilities and interests. They rely on strong partnerships with businesses, community groups, and government agencies in the local community to ensure ongoing work and job security for people with disabilities.
Some of the services Wangarang provides include:
Visit www.wangarang.com.au to find out more.
Since opening their doors in 1998, the support workers at Smarter Living Choices have assisted hundred of clients with daily living, whether the client lives independently or with others, and worked with them to live a full life with the security, companionship and day to day support they need.
Manager of Smarter Living Choices, Zoe Roach, said the teams success came down to their reliability, and always providing person-centred care and support. "We strive as a team to consistently provide our participants with personable, high-quality services, that they know they can rely on.
"The value of compassion cannot be over-emphasised when it comes to our participants, it takes true commitment and understanding of our vulnerable to provide a safe place and the belief to make a positive difference in their lives," she said. "Compassion is not sympathy, it is empathy, genuine compassion is being able to feel the pain."
Smarter Choices Living is currently expanding and seeking new compassionate, nurturing and reliable team members to join the business and contribute to their values. Zoe said the team currently had 19 team members, with a range of skillsets. "Our team provides our participants with a range of safe, person-centred supports," she said. "Always ensuring they advocate for the participants, while encouraging them and empowering the participants to engage in choice and control of not only the supports we provide, but in all aspects in their life."
As registered NDIS service provider, the team offer a range of services, including:
Smarter Choices Living is strongly involved in the community and Zoe said that they were keen to continue there strong work in this area. "Our business is community based, meaning we support our participants with engaging in their community and in local community events," she said. "We work alongside with local businesses and other small businesses to provide the participants with the best support they can receive, always sourcing local companies first to achieve this."
While many businesses claim to have the best customer skills or the highest quality services, Smarter Living Choices stands out in the industry. Zoe said the key to their success was being authentic and honest. "Over-promising and under-delivering to promote business growth is prevalent within our local area.
"Smarter Living Choices will not engage in this kind of growth, as it is detrimental to the vulnerable people seeking supports," she said. "This sets us apart from other similar business in this sector, as at the end of the day our business is here to support vulnerable people in our community in the most reliable and safest way we can."
Akii Ngo is one of the seven prominent Australians selected this year to be ambassadors for the International Day of People with Disability on December 3.
Akii is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist, educator, presenter, consultant, qualified public health nutritionist and communications professional. Akii is a proud queer, trans, non-binary, chronically ill, neurodivergent and disabled person of colour from a refugee background. Akii's fellow ambassadors this year are:
Nathan Basha is a motivational speaker and filmmaker who works at a prominent radio station and advocates for equity in employment access for people with disability. Nathan was a finalist for the NSW 2016 Young Australian of the Year Award and was nominated for the Australian Human Rights Commission's Young People's Human Rights Medal in 2014.
Uncle Wilfred Prince is an Indigenous elder with cerebral palsy. Uncle Wilfred founded the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland to help ensure a fair go for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians with disability.
Chloe Hayden is an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. She was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at 13 years old and is passionate about celebrating diversity and creating a better future. Chloe plays a lead role in the remake of the TV series Heartbreak High and is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a series.
Julie, Braeden and the Jones family founded the website Have Wheelchair Will Travel, and Julie is co-founder and editor of the Travel Without Limits magazine (Australia's only disability-specific travel magazine) while advocating for accessible and inclusive tourism. Braeden lives with cerebral palsy, is a wheelchair user, and loves being involved in every aspect of the community.
Eliza Hull is an award-winning musician, writer and speaker who works to change how the world views disability. She was the creator of the successful podcast series on parenting with a disability; We've Got This, for Radio National and was the editor of the book anthology We've Got This in 2022. Eliza is the co-creator of the children's book, Come Over to My House, about various families with disability.
For more information about the 2022 International Day of People with Disability ambassadors and how to get involved in local events on Saturday, December 3, visit ipdwd.com.au.