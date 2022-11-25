International Day of People with Disability sees seven prominent Australians selected as ambassadors Advertising Feature

Akii Ngo is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist. Picture supplied

Akii Ngo is one of the seven prominent Australians selected this year to be ambassadors for the International Day of People with Disability on December 3.

Akii is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist, educator, presenter, consultant, qualified public health nutritionist and communications professional. Akii is a proud queer, trans, non-binary, chronically ill, neurodivergent and disabled person of colour from a refugee background. Akii's fellow ambassadors this year are:

Nathan Basha is a motivational speaker and filmmaker who works at a prominent radio station and advocates for equity in employment access for people with disability. Nathan was a finalist for the NSW 2016 Young Australian of the Year Award and was nominated for the Australian Human Rights Commission's Young People's Human Rights Medal in 2014.

Julie, Braeden and the Jones family founded the website Have Wheelchair Will Travel. Picture supplied

Uncle Wilfred Prince is an Indigenous elder with cerebral palsy. Uncle Wilfred founded the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland to help ensure a fair go for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians with disability.

Chloe Hayden is an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. She was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at 13 years old and is passionate about celebrating diversity and creating a better future. Chloe plays a lead role in the remake of the TV series Heartbreak High and is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a series.

Julie, Braeden and the Jones family founded the website Have Wheelchair Will Travel, and Julie is co-founder and editor of the Travel Without Limits magazine (Australia's only disability-specific travel magazine) while advocating for accessible and inclusive tourism. Braeden lives with cerebral palsy, is a wheelchair user, and loves being involved in every aspect of the community.

Eliza Hull is an award-winning musician, writer and speaker who works to change how the world views disability. She was the creator of the successful podcast series on parenting with a disability; We've Got This, for Radio National and was the editor of the book anthology We've Got This in 2022. Eliza is the co-creator of the children's book, Come Over to My House, about various families with disability.