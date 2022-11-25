Last Saturday, I had the privilege of working the iPad for a few deliveries at Country Club Oval, watching my Orange City second grade side suffer defeat to Cavaliers.
For those unaware, the scoring system at cricket involves one person using the traditional score book and the other on the iPad.
My personal preference lies with the former, but the iPad is a must for volunteers who previously put in endless hours lodging scores manually before the time of such technology.
For years cricket associations around Australia were using MyCricket as its designated application for scoring.
This season it changed over to PlayHQ for various associations.
That change over has become a joke.
The idea of PlayHQ is elite. A one-stop shop for all sports. But the execution is diabolical.
Scorecards are consistently incomplete and live-scoring works about half the time - if that.
Some players are listed as 'fill-in' or 'private player'.
Wow, the chance to hide your career statistics by listing yourself as a private player is an opportunity that can't be missed for any battler.
In early 2021, an article in the Sydney Morning Herald had CEO Sam Walch quoted as saying: "the platform is ready and operational".
Maybe it was back then, but it definitely isn't now.
The statistics that MyCricket provided grade cricketers were the stuff of legend.
Now, you can't even click on a player's name to reveal their profile.
How can work-place banter carry on from here?
As revealed in that SMH article, the switch to PlayHQ came in late-2020.
Former Cricket Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland became chairman of PlayHQ in October 2019, months after he had completed his role with CA.
The article states both Sutherland and a CA spokesman insist he had "literally nothing to do with it" during the procurement process of the program.
But enough of the murky world that is corporate boardrooms and on to the nitty gritty.
Cricket is, in its essence, a simple game. See ball, hit ball. But it's also a game full of head noise.
Will the ball spin? Will it go straight? Is this going to be his quicker one? Did I leave the iron on? Watch the ball. Oh no, middle stump is cart-wheeling.
With all the rent free messages living inside a batsman or bowler's head, they don't need extra administration on top of that when they walk off the field.
Now committee members of various clubs are having to contend with a broken system that just won't work.
These people are volunteers, and their time is valuable. Quite frankly, the pressure put on them from the powers above by installing a broken system into their cricket clubs and associations is inconsiderate and selfish.
MyCricket was working fine, and unless PlayHQ was road-tested and ready to go, it shouldn't have been put in place.
While there are plenty of negatives with the program, there was one positive.
The registration system was a breeze.
You know, the process where your money goes to the organisation for what's meant to be a solid system.
It's all give and no take.
Fancy that.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
