Scott Thomson may just know more about the state of Orange's teeth than any one else in the world.
But after 35 years serving the community, the dental prosthetist will be putting away the dentures for the final time next month.
December 22 will mark the last day of operations for Thomson's Denture Clinic, with Mr Thomson grateful to the near 12,500 mouths he has served in that time.
"We tried really hard to give the best product we could at the most reasonable price. That has been the legacy that I've tried to leave," he said.
"I would have loved for someone else to have taken it over, but after 35 years in 50 Summer Street, that's all."
Originally from Dubbo, Mr Thomson began his training in 1981 before opening his own practice in Wellington later that decade.
In 1987 he bought the Summer Street building which would serve the community for more than three decades.
Asked why he chose Orange as the place to reside, he said it allowed him to continue to service the Wellington community as well.
"You needed a town the size of Orange to support a prosthetist because it is a specialised thing, basically just doing dentures and mouthguards," he said.
"It was a bit cold coming from Dubbo, but the transition was pretty easy."
During those 35 years, there have been some ups and downs, but Mr Thomson never regretted making the move.
"I've always been happy here," he said.
"Initially, we weren't allowed to advertise as a professional person, it was against the law. You could put an ad in the Yellow Pages and that was about it for years.
"Then the laws changed and we did a bit of radio, a bit in the CWD, so there's been some progression over the years."
While dentures have always been Mr Thomson's main endeavour, there would be many a football player to have graced his office over the years.
"We used to do a lot of Bloomfield stuff, you'd do nearly a whole team," he said.
"I've also done all the Mortimer boys over the years."
His wife, Tammy Thomson, came on board as practice manager/assistant 16 years ago.
She said the outpouring of support by patients had been wonderful to see.
"One patient came in just this week. Scott made her first set in 1988 and now we've done five sets for her," she said.
"She came in and said she didn't care how much me it cost, just that she wanted one last set from him and for them to last for the rest of her life.
"He'll definitely be missed. We've had so many patients coming in just to say goodbye. Just wanting to wish him all the best."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.