The approvals process for Regis Resources McPhillamy's Gold Project has been a long and tiring process for members of the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group.
Delay after delay has only heightened their concerns about the mine and how it will impact their lives.
"This was all supposed to happen 12 months ago," the president of the group Dan Sutton said.
"So we're excited to finally be at the pointy end of the entire process."
With the Independent Planning Commission scheduled to hold two public meetings on December 8 and 9, Mr Sutton is urging all members of the community who share their concerns to participate in a special meeting on Thursday, November 24 at 6.30pm at the Blayney Community Centre.
"With every area of impact there's an admission that this will be negatively impacted and through the management system appropriately mitigated," he said.
"These will be quite draining on Regis running over 50 different management systems, to be tracking everything, then have them accounted for and enforced.
"We know all too well how things go when gold mines such as Cadia are left to manage themselves."
Mr Sutton said that the BHPG members will demonstrate to people how they can access the DPE website and how to voice their opinion.
"We would like everybody and anybody to come along," he said.
"We will show them how to access the documents, register to speak before Friday, December 2 and go through the process of making a written submission."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
