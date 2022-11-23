BLAYNEY trainer-driver Wade Judd might not have the biggest team, but on Wednesday night he proved he's a man who can move mountains.
Judd booked bargain buy Man Mountain a spot in the New South Wales Breeders Challenge Regional Three-Year-Old Colts and Geldings Final by springing an upset in his heat at the Bathurst Paceway.
With just the one win from 10 career starts Man Mountain was rated a $19 chance in the 1,730 metres heat, but Judd got him firing down the home straight.
His chance pipped Amanda Turnbull's short $1.22 favourite Allstarzzz Frankie on the post. Judd was the man who moved the Mountain.
A three-year-old Heston Blue Chip x Soho Vixen gelding, Man Mountain hadn't won a race when he joined Judd's stable.
But under Judd's guidance Man Mountain now has a pair of wins to his credit and will get a shot at $30,000 final.
Judd thinks he'll only get better too.
"We picked him up cheap because he just wasn't firing, but he's very well bred. I was lucky the fellah who owns him, my old man breaks in horses for him," Judd said.
"He's been very good to us so far, we've only given him three starts and he's had two wins and a second.
"Whatever he does this time, in 12 months' time I think he's going to be a lot better horse again. He's very lean for a big horse, so in 12 months' time we're hopeful he'll be something a bit special in the end."
While Man Mountain drew well in barrier one for Wednesday's heat, Judd didn't unleash his full gate speed to try and lead early.
He was happy enough for Allstarzzz Frankie to cross, Judd following along in the trail.
"I have never tried him in front, he's got brilliant gate speed but I knew Amanda's horse would be the hardest to beat and Barry Lew's horse would do it tough from where he was [barrier seven]," Judd said.
Though the favourite cruised through the first half of last mile - clocking splits of 29.8 and 30.3 seconds - what Judd had hoped to see unfolded down the back straight.
The Barry Lew trained, Justin Reynolds driven Karloo Louie ($6) loomed on the outside of Allstarzzz Frankie and applied pressure.
It saw Allstarzzz Frankie's advantage of four metres cut to a neck by the 500m mark and it saw the speed pick up.
Allstarzzz Frankie turned for home with the lead, but Judd launched Man Mountain down the inside. The pair went stride for stride.
In the end Man Mountain got there by a short half head in a 1:56.2 mile rate, with Karloo Louie 6m back in third.
But Judd admitted he was not initially sure if his gelding had snatched the win.
"They went reasonably steady through the middle, but we were just able to get it on the post," he said.
"I spoke to Nathan Turnbull down the back [after the race] and he said 'Did you get there?' and I said 'I don't know'. He's probably one of the bigger horses, so he's probably half as long as Amanda's horse again, so that probably made a bit of difference in the end.
"If I'm off to Wagga now in a fortnight. I've had a starter, but I've never had a drive in one [final], so hopefully we can sort that out."
Though Turnbull narrowly missed the win in that qualifier, she drove Pas De Cheval ($1.15) to victory in the three-year-old fillies heat for her father-trainer Steve Turnbull.
A Steve Turnbull runner also won the second colts and geldings heat, Isobel Ross making it 300 driving wins at Bathurst as she qualified Saint Veran ($2.20).
The Western Zone NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Finals will be held at Wagga on December 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.