The Power of Nun, with Sr Mary Trainor | Communities across the Cabonne region have been left devastated

By Sister Mary Trainor
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
The Catholic Church in Eugowra was hit by floods last week. Picture by Carla Freedman.

As human beings, we seem to take for granted a huge part of life and living unless and until something catastrophic happens that suddenly overturns our way of life and challenges us to take a new hard look at what is happening, and both to give and receive assistance in whatsoever way we can.

