As human beings, we seem to take for granted a huge part of life and living unless and until something catastrophic happens that suddenly overturns our way of life and challenges us to take a new hard look at what is happening, and both to give and receive assistance in whatsoever way we can.
The two little words - please and thank you have powerful consequences at all levels and are often the foundation for extraordinary levels of goodness, kindness, compassion and neighbourly assistance especially in our flood stricken nearby towns.
The recent response from the people of Molong and surrounds, to the renovation of the old Convent building to provide accommodation for the Ukrainian refugees was a gigantic achievement and hugely successful.
Sadly, many of those same helpers are now hapless, homeless and helpless in trying to survive the tragic effects of the floods and accept whatever assistance can be provided.
An image that comes to my mind from the Bible is that of Jesus on His way to Calvary when He stumbles and falls beneath the weight of the cross, and accepts the assistance of Simon, who happens to be a stranger and an outsider.
Jesus had spent so much of His life reaching out and helping others, and it would have been a new experience to be on the receiving end of such help.
Both the giving and receiving of urgent assistance comes from all sides and is an essential part of rebuilding the status quo if normality is going to become a reality.
Our Governments, both Federal and State, as well as local, can't afford to take anything for granted and need to be fully and accurately informed of all the circumstances, making sure that financial assistance is available when and where needed.
This would have to extend to future housing developments only being constructed on flood safe areas.
With all the modern technology available it should not be too difficult to research this and come up with the right answers.
In the meantime, everyone of us is called and challenged to do what we can with what we've got to contribute to the recovery and replacement of housing and services in troubled areas.
Sadly, the floods take away more than the physical and essential practical parts of our daily living, but the emotional side that includes family memoranda like photos and all the little treasured things that have been part of our lives and will never be able to be replaced.
Human kindness, mercy and compassion have many ways both of being given and received at all levels and can be said to keep the world going round.
Let each of us keep that in mind, realizing that how we behave, the comments we make and the assistance we offer can help to grow a little happiness, especially for victims of flood, fire and famine, grief, loneliness, war and things beyond our control.
