The Prince must marry - or his stipend will be cut off! Faced with this unfortunate turn of events, he reluctantly decided to hold a ball in order to find a bride. Cinderella desperately wants to attend in the hope she will catch the Prince's eye and can escape the clutches of her ugly, cruel and social climbing step-sisters and step-mother. But she it thwarted at every turn. That is, until her fairy-godmother puts in an appearance, works her magic and ensures a happy ending for almost everyone. Packed with jokes, slapstick, wordplay and magic, this is a family friendly show with enough music, highjinks and audience participation to ensure a thoroughly good time out for all.