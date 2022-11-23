The Orange Theatre company is trying something new, and they want us all to come along for the ride.
As director of the show, theatre company secretary Wendy Campbell is behind the 'Cinderella - A Pantomime' production hitting the stage at the Orange Civic Theatre on Friday night.
It's a short, four show program designed to both dip their toes in the pantomime water and branch out to try something new.
Mrs Campbell said the Cinderella show is the first time the company has put together a pantomime for Orange.
"It's not a straight play, this will be a new format for us. There's essentially a lot of audience interaction," she said.
"There's a bit of call and response, which is different. There's still songs, but they're incidental to the rest of what's on offer. It's a really funny play."
Adding significantly to that humourous side of the production will be the ugly step sisters, which will be played by men.
While the script has been altered a touch to incorporate Orange businesses and localities.
Mrs Campbell helped bring a Cinderella production to life at James Sheahan in 2005 and, already having that affinity with the show, she was keen to reimage the classic 17 years on.
"I knew the show and fond memories there, but I wanted to have another go at it and to branch out a bit and if audiences respond," she said, adding 2022 has been a big year for the company.
"It's been a very busy season. We had wedding singer mid-way through October and a lot of my leads (in Cinderalla) were in Wedding Singer too. The rehearsal process, for a lot of the guys here, has been every day of the week, except Saturdays. They love it."
'Cinderella - A Pantomime' will be showing at the Orange Civic Theatre from 7.30pm on Friday, November 25.
There's also shows at 1pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, November 26, and a matinee final show at 1pm on Sunday, November 27.
Tickets for the shows can be bought via ticketek
