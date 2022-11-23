Once again the weather gods have delivered and provided Orange District Cricket players and fans the opportunity to watch and preserve premier lower grade cricket in the region.
Orange City and Cavaliers even had a sun-baking spectator watching on from the Bloomfield Road end at the Country Club.
But enough dribbling, time to get straight into this week's team of the week.
At the top of the order, Judge just keeps ticking over the runs for Centrals.
58 not out came the way of the experienced batsman against Spring Hill and if Judge features in second grade often this season, he'll be sitting at the top of the order for this side quite frequently.
If it wasn't for a player making a century in this team, Fairley would have the performance of the week.
With 37 off 42 balls he had his side off to a great start but the ball is where he did the most damage.
Fairley snared four of Orange City's top five batsman to finish with 4/27 off eight overs in a sensational performance.
And here is the best performance of the week.
A classic captain's knock with 119 not out in Centenary Cup helped deliver Kinross a 35-run win.
Another weekend full of runs for Barnes, who this time was a lot more conservative in his approach.
After scoring a run-a-ball 74 last week, the middle order batsman picked off CYMS' bowlers to have 65 not out off 106 balls in Cavaliers' win.
It was vintage Shaun Churchill last weekend as the Orange City stalwart attempted to rescue his side from defeat.
Coming in at 2/42, chasing 256, with not much time left, Churchill went berserk after the drinks break.
Unfortunately, he fell just short of a century on 94.
A standout performance from the youngster who was a big reason why Churchill had so much to do.
Hitting four 6's in his innings of 63, Jarick hit a number of big bombs in an entertaining innings that got his side to 256.
Normally Ollie would be high on the batting order, but he's part of the reason why his side only needed its openers to chase down a score in third grade.
Brincat ripped through Centrals' lower to middle order with 3/14 in a very economic eight overs with the side bowled out for 80.
A patient bowling performance from the fringe first grader, has delivered Judge his first spot in this team.
With 3/17 and a run out, Spring Hill would've been glad to see the back of Judge as he ripped through its batting lineup.
In Kinross' match Centenary Cup match against Orange City, the batsmen laid the platform with a score of 3/201 to defend.
Orange City had a sniff at victory, but Gee put an end to any hope with quality figures of 3/16.
Our final Centenary Cup player to make the list, and a deserving one at that.
Boland-Nash did what all good bowlers do, removing the openers. In fact, his three wickets came from the top four batsmen, finishing with 3/15.
Rounding off the list is another three-wicket merchant.
Da Silva wasn't the most economic bowler for Cavaliers but he more than contributed to CYMS' downfall with 3/22 in third grade.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
