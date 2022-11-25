Jarrod Draper knows how the story goes - or how it's supposed to go, anyway.
Land your first role, get your foot in the door in the city, then dream big - the bigger the better, too.
Think Broadway, or the West End or Hollywood. Then why not a Tony Award or even an Oscar along the way.
Mr Draper's goal, though, is one that runs a little deeper.
I know I want to be a role model for those who follow in this career after me.- Jarrod Draper
As a proud Wiradjuri man navigating the arts world, Mr Draper has had to overcome plenty.
In his words, the industry hasn't always been so welcoming "to myself, my people or my culture".
While he admits this is slowly changing, his ultimate goal isn't Broadway, or West End or Hollywood, and although a Tony Award or even an Oscar would look great on the mantlepiece that's not his focus either.
Mr Draper is determined to be an instrumental part in continuing that cultural transformation in the arts industry.
"I know I want to be a role model for those who follow in this career after me," he said.
"I want to open those doors so that we see more opportunities for Aboriginal people in the arts. I want to allow Australia to see me, an Aboriginal man, succeeding on a commercial level so that we can change the stigmatised conversation around what it is to be Aboriginal, and bring more attention to the beauty of it.
"I needed that when I was younger, so now it's my job to fill those shoes and be that for someone else."
Mr Draper is currently performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical playing at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.
He said being part of that company has allowed him to show himself in a way he's not been able to before. And that goes for all of the performers, too.
"It is a production that ... doesn't ask any more of you other than to bring you to the stage," he said.
"To bring your culture to the stage. To bring your queerness to the stage. To bring your authentic self to the stage. That is such a rarity in this industry. But even beyond that, it is a joy to see the story of our show be enriched and nuanced with so many contrasting life experiences. That's what real theatre is."
He added Moulin Rouge! The Musical reflects the rich and evolving tapestry of Sydney's streets and allows audiences to watch and see themselves represented in at least one person on that stage.
"That's the best, and most fulfilling part about this show," Mr Draper said.
He credits his parents - Kim and Brad - as his heroes and says it's easy to draw inspiration every day given his job working the Moulin Rouge! The Musical stage. "It's a dream," he said.
And his advice for the next generation of Indigenous boys looking to make their mark?
"Just go for it," he said.
"You have to just dive in head first and give it everything you have.
"Whether it be onstage or backstage. In front of the camera, or behind the camera. Honestly, throw caution to the wind because what have you got to lose? It is truly the greatest gift to be able to do what you love for a living and there is a space for everyone to thrive."
Mr Draper was also a top 6 finalist in the inaugural 2020 Artists of Colour Initiative and said it was an "utter joy" to be recognised in the inaugural AOC Initiative.
He said the recognition played a vital part in him flourishing in his current role, and said the initiative helped him feel a sense of belonging and community "that I hadn't otherwise felt before".
He said that boost is driving his current goal, which is to be an Aboriginal man leading shows on the commercial stage and screen.
"To make the change. To be the change. It's about time we see Aboriginal people succeeding in principal roles on our stages and screens and I hope to do just that very, very soon," he said.
But, surely, there's a dream production to be part of, even if Broadway, or the West End or Hollywood or even a Tony Award or an Oscar are on the backburner for a bit.
"I would be happy to be a part of anything as long as it allowed me the space to do everything I have said above. But also, Wicked. I'd love to do Wicked," Mr Draper added.
