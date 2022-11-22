A woman has been fined thousands of dollars after she went to another woman's house and threatened to "kick her head in".
Danielle Hodges, 49, of Hill Street, West Bathurst, was convicted in her absence in Local Court on November 9 for intimidation and damaging property.
According to police documents tendered to the court for sentence, the victim was at a residence in Cummings Street in West Bathurst when Hodges arrived about 12pm on October 1, 2022.
Hodges began to bang on the front door and ask the victim to go outside and fight her, and threatened to "kick her [victim's] head in".
The court heard the victim did not open the door due to fear for her safety.
As she was leaving, Hodges used a golf club to smash the front left window to a room where a child was sleeping.
Police said they went to the victim's address about 10am on October 2 where she provided an electronic statement.
Soon after police said they went to Hodges' address where she admitted to the offences.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Hodges proven and fined her a total of $2400.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
