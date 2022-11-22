LAST week it was more Jack Arrow lake than Jack Arrow Oval, this week Bathurst Regional Council are beginning the task of ensuring St Pat's home ground will be ready for the 2023 league season.
When Bathurst was drenched by 86.4 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period last week, Jack Arrow Oval was one the city's sporting grounds that was left submerged.
Though the floodwater has since subsided, the two playing fields used by the Saints have been left covered in the mud and debris the water carried with it.
It requires clean up work, which at this stage means the fields will be closed until April next year.
But Saints president Gary Goldsmith said discussions with council's recreation manager Mark Kimbel were positive and he's thankful the clean up process is already in motion.
"A lot of mud and silt came up on the ground from the floods and council are pretty much going to be working around the clock to get it right for us," Goldsmith said.
"It will just be the pre-season training which will be impacted, but that in itself is still a little way off. We just have to stay off the fields until council give us the green light, which I expect will be late March, early April."
Though that may seem like a significant period, Goldsmith explained that getting the fields ready to play on is not a simple process.
More rain, stretched resources and a lengthy list of things that require council attention in the wake of the flood all impact the timeline.
"Because the weather has been absolutely diabolical, that has been hindering the process as well. Last night [Monday] they had two mil [millimetres] of rain out there which impacted things," Goldsmith said.
"But they are going to start the work this week. We're working with council to get on there as soon as we can and council is doing everything they can.
"You've got factors such as the weather, but finding the resources and finding the people is also difficult. What has happened here is not unique in New South Wales and not unique in the Central West, so getting the sand, getting the top dressing - sourcing the material is not an easy job for them either."
Importantly the Saints' clubhouse did not sustain any flood damage given it is in an elevated position.
"We can still use the clubhouse, the clubhouse is fine, it's just the fields," Goldsmith said.
"I would be lying at the end of the day if I said I wasn't concerned about it [clubhouse], but it's built up on a ridge like at Bulldogs. So I wasn't overly concerned, but I knew the fields were in a bit of strife."
Though the Saints may need to commence their pre-season training at another facility and may need to consider other venues with goal posts for trials, in the main the closure of the fields for the clean up won't have a huge impact.
In fact the club is used to the fields being closed for a period early in the new year.
"A lot of crap did wash up on the field, but at the end of the season the fields look pretty second-hand at any rate," Goldsmith said.
"Every summer there's been a period where the fields have been closed so they can do top dressing and sow seed and do maintenance on the fields.
"So the period of the time we're going to be off the field is going to be longer, but for us to be off the field for a period of time is not unusual."
