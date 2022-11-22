Why Christmas is still important and relevant | Christmas 2022 Advertising Feature

Christmas is to celebrate Jesus' birth, being gathered by him and being gathered into God's own family. Picture Shutterstock

Christmas is broadly a great time to celebrate, be together, eat a little too much, and aside from some very precious and valued workers, take the day off.



But what does it all mean? The good news with Christmas is that it does exactly what it says on the tin.

There is much to enjoy about the season, but at its core Christmas is to be 'gathered by the Christ'.

Christmas recalls that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem.



Jesus Christ, the name behind the day, tells us much about the day itself.



Jesus means 'the Lord is salvation' while Christ means 'anointed'.



Christmas recalls and celebrates that Jesus Christ was born to be the man of God's choosing to bring salvation.



He was the one who would take all and any, no matter how far from God, and gather them to be their own people.

How does he do this? Well, it's all in the name!



It was said of Jesus before he was born, that he would have a nickname. Like many, his nickname describes an unmissable part of him!

The Bible says, "...they will call him Immanuel" (which means God with us) - Matthew 2:23.

Now here is where Jesus stands alone in history. He is not only the man chosen for salvation, He himself is God, the Son - He is God.

The name says it all. Christmas is to celebrate Jesus' birth, being gathered by him and being gathered into God's own family. He is God with us.



Christmas calls us to put our faith in Him. Christmas is God with us, and by faith we are with Him.

The good news is that we can find that meaning once again.



A local church service is the place to start. Hopefully what you hear and see may inspire you to realise by faith and grace what the true meaning of Christmas is.



Wishing a truly blessed Christmas to you and all your family.

