Her career is only in its early stages, but Phoebe Litchfield will look to tick the next goal off her list after being selected for the Australian Women's Cricket team's tour of India.
The series will start on December 10 with five T/20 International's to be played until December 21.
Selection in the Australian squad is a first for the former Kinross student who has had a stellar season to date.
Litchfield was Sydney Thunder's leading scorer, making 280 runs at 23.33 with a strike rate of 117.64.
The top order batter also smashed her maiden century in the Women's National Cricket League in October.
The left-handed top order batter's selection follows the retirement of her Sydney Thunder captain - and idol - Rachael Haynes, and the years of work she's invested in securing her spot as a top-order batter for NSW and Thunder.
"I guess with the loss of retirement of Rach, and Meg Lanning's taking a break they needed a specialist batter in the top order," Litchfield said when asked what she thought the selectors saw in her.
"I've been trying to solidify my spot in the top order; I've scored some runs, and I guess they've seen it."
Litchfield, who has represented Australia A and the Governor-General's XI, did not hide the impact Haynes had on her career long before they joined forces at Thunder.
"Rach has been my idol for so long, and I've mirrored my game on her," she said.
"She's a left-hander and an awesome fielder, and I've tried to be the same. To be the player selected to take her place is an honour.
"I don't know if it was meant to be a like-for-like replacement, but it's pretty cool. I am sad to see her go, but it is an awesome opportunity."
While Litchfield has been long touted by judges as a future international, she described being told that she'd be a member of Australia's next touring squad as 'surreal'.
"I couldn't believe it," she enthused.
"When I got off the phone, I said aloud to myself: "I'm going to India!' And I kept saying 'I'm going to India!' to myself."
Litchfield said children throughout regional NSW and country areas across the rest of Australia should see her selection in the national squad as proof dreams can come true, and of the value of the programs that are available to them.
"Anything is possible," she said.
"It also says the country programs is going in the right direction. My selection is also a reward for my family. It has been a goal for me and my father that I'd one day play for Australia, and I'm happy we'll share this moment [of me being picked for the squad]."
Sydney Thunder Assistant Coach Gavan Twining described Litchfield's selection as a tremendous reward for her hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.
"Phoebe has the talent," he said.
"But she is always wanting to learn more; she wants to hit more balls and to find ways to score more runs.
"With that attitude she'll be one of Australia finest players of the future if she continues on that path."
Australia's Head of Performance and National Selector, Shawn Flegler, told cricket.com.au that Litchfield had been on the radar for some time.
"We've had an eye on Phoebe for a while and she's really taken her game to the next level this summer ... she's made her mark at the top of the order for the Sydney Thunder and we're looking forward to seeing what she can do in Australian colours," he said.
All the tour games will be played at Mumbai and act as the perfect preparation for February's T20 World Cup.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
