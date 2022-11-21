The Platypus were smooth in the water as both teams recorded wins in the recent Orange Water Polo round.
Platypus Silver scored the upset of the night when they edged out open competition heavyweights Goal Diggers 8-7.
The monotremes had a one-goal advantage at the main break before Goal Diggers levelled the scores going into the final period.
Goal Diggers applied plenty of pressure but Platypus Silver were able to score three goals to two for the tight victory.
Gus Wilson was strong up front slamming in four goals for the winners.
Platypus Gold finished the night with a solid 5-2 win over Flounders in a competitive clash.
The Gold side launched out of the blocks to have a 4-1 lead at half-time but Flounders fought back in the third quarter by nailing a goal through Kelly Parker and keeping their opponents scoreless.
A goal to each side in the fading light of the final quarter allowed Gold to claim the club's second win of the night.
Benny Watt and Digby Cooper were vocal in their excitement over the club's two wins.
Marco had a night to remember when they recorded their first win of the season.
They found some great connections in the water in their 7-6 victory over KWS Krill.
It wasn't an easy win as Marco had to come back from 5-2 down at half-time as Julian Connan bagged four goals for the students.
Sam Durkin fired in three goals for Marco in the second half and teammates Paris Capel and Oliver Lynch added one each to push their side to their memorable win.
In the other open matches Ned Jones scored six goals in KWS Barracudas' 17-1 win over KWS Kingfish, and in the all-Jets clash, Turtles took the sting out of Cobras with a 7-3 victory.
The junior games delivered some tight results with Orange Water Dragons downing Orange Lear Jets 5-3 and KWS Hydra beating KWS Kraken 8-6.
Angus Martin was on target in the intermediate division.
The KWS Nessies player rifled in eight goals in his side's 10-1 win over KWS Bluebottles.
Martin later scored his side's only goals in their 10-1 loss to Orange Water Dragons.
In that match it was Issy Perkins who found her range, nailing five goals for the Water Dragons.
In the other intermediates clash, KWS Killerwhales enjoyed a strong 7-3 win over KWS Mantas.
Teams will be back at the Orange Aquatic Centre this Thursday from 4pm for the 2022-23 season's sixth round. Spectators are welcome.
