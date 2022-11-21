An Orange business woman has edged out 1000 other finalists to take out the Disability Support Services award at the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards 2022 for her business SpiritAbility.
Amanda Sanders described the award as "phenomenal".
Mrs Sanders moved to Orange from the UK with her husband and two children 15 years ago and she has since founded six businesses including SpiritAbility, which started in July 2018.
She said she was inspired to start SpritAbility after seeing the serious impact the failings of the disability support network can have on a family.
"The team really deserve it," Mrs Sanders said of the award which was received at an awards ceremony in Sydney.
"There was over 3500 applicants for the awards this year so it was huge, we were put as a finalist and I think there was about 1000 finalists and I was one of them in the disability support services category."
"We've been in finals before, for the business awards we were in three categories and we were in the Aus Mumpreneur Awards as well so when we got this one we were really quite honoured to be recognised as a finalist, it's huge because we are still quite a small business in Orange in rural NSW so to be recognised as a finalist is an absolute honour."
SpiritAbility covers a lot of rural NSW and provides in-home support services for individuals with any kind of disability.
There are currently about 100 staff and about 80 clients.
"I wouldn't have been able to have grow SpiritAbility to be the awesome business that it is if it wasn't for my team who are all past and present, admin, management and support workers.
"A lot of team are mums and the admin and management in particular all work from home with their little ones, on laptops, and considering what they have to manage in their day-to-day lives they do an absolutely phenomenal job.
"The clients they support we make sure they always support the way they want to be supported rather than dictating to them what supports they can have, and we always say yes to anything and everything and make sure we can, as long as it's within our capabilities and it's legal, we always make sure we make it happen."
Daniel Sutton will continue in the role of president of Business Orange, formerly known as the Orange Business Chamber.
Mr Sutton stepped into the role in April when former president Jack Evans stood down from his executive roles upon being voted in as an Orange counsellor.
On Thursday, Mr Sutton was officially voted back into the position at the group's AGM.
"I nominated to stand in as the president again on this occasion," he said.
The new secretary will be Amy van de Ven from Quest Apartments.
"We actually ended up with quite high numbers, it was an excellent turnout," Mr Sutton said.
It's been great to get back out into the business community and give the support that local businesses need.- Business Orange president Daniel Sutton
"We've now got a board of eight committee members so that's an excellent showing of support from local businesses to want to put their hand up come on board and help out, so we are very excited about what next year holds."
Having already served a stint as president and from his previous role Mr Sutton said he felt prepared for the role.
"Given my long-standing association with the chamber, I've been treasurer for five years prior to becoming the president and then just being in the president role going through the awards and organising, we've had more than a dozen events in the last seven months since all the COVID restrictions have been completely reduced, or life back to normal.
"It's been great to get back out into the business community and give the support that local businesses need.
"I saw plenty of opportunity that I would like Business Orange to still be carrying on with and new avenues that I think business Orange can further its association with the business community in Orange and the advocacy that we're doing for businesses.
"I saw plenty of new opportunity that I thought the organisation should follow so I wanted to make sure I was part of that and leading it through it."
Those new ideas include getting more member involvement in events and offering incentives for people to become members such as by holding member-only activities or making ticketed events free or heavily discounted for members.
"There's going to be that enticement or value add to actually becoming a member and being part of the group," he said.
The next event will be an end of year celebration followed by a charity golf day on December 9 with all profits going to Veritas House.
Having spent the past 10 years successfully treating the community for their aches and pains, chiropractor Matthew Brady has set up his own SmartBodies clinic in Moulder Street and is calling on other health and wellbeing businesses to join him.
With a Masters of Chiropractic and studies in Applied Kinesiology, Mr Brady has been adjusting spines and fixing muscles for more than 15 years in Orange, spending the past 10 working from the Wellness House.
He felt it was time to move into his own clinic where he plans to invite complimentary health and wellness businesses to join him, creating a health hub straight across the road from Wade Park and near the popular One Strength gym.
Businesses interested in joining Mr Brady can contact him on 0428 162 268.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
