The Willows teacher Amy Collins named Central West's Best Educator

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Amy Collins from The Willows Preschool and Early Learning Centre has been named Central West's Best Educator. Picture by Riley Krause.

If you've spent two minutes inside The Willows Preschool and Early Learning Centre within the past decade, you will know just how much Amy Collins means to the city's youth.

