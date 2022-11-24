If you've spent two minutes inside The Willows Preschool and Early Learning Centre within the past decade, you will know just how much Amy Collins means to the city's youth.
Now, one of Orange's favourite teachers has been recognised for being just that.
Mrs Collins was named Central West's Best Educator as part of the Central West Mums 'Mummy Awards' for 2022.
"It felt very humbling," she said of the win.
"I read the other nominations and I thought there was no way. Primary teachers tend to get a bit more recognition as a teacher, but I am a teacher and have been a teacher for nearly a decade.
"I've got an early childhood and primary degree and a graduate certificate in education as well, so it was nice to be recognised as a teacher."
Mrs Collins has spent her entire career at The Willows, having first joined the team as an intern, before securing full-time work after graduating from university.
The nomination came from a mum of two boys who the award-winner has taught during her tenure. Mrs Collins said said it was good to see the early learning centre's beliefs were paying off.
"The Willows philosophy is all about respecting children for who they are and letting them be children, letting them learn through play," Mr Collins said.
"We are obviously focused on creating a very natural environment and letting kids play in the mud, get messy and do everything that four and five year olds are meant to do.
"We focus a lot on small group work, projects and real life learning like gardening and animals. Then when they're ready and they go to school, that's when they learn all their letters."
It's that same love of play that saw the now mother-of-two wanting to be a teacher in the first place.
"I remember playing schools with my cousin as a kid, so (being an educator) has always been what I wanted to do," she added.
"I feel very fortunate to be in the position I'm in, both as an educator and having different hats within The Willows. It's lovely to be able to further my knowledge and be supported in that because not all workplaces would do that."
The many hats she speaks of include being the centre's inventors coordinator, the village coordinator as well as the lift-off coordinator, which helps families transition their children into kindergarten. It's that last point which gets Mrs Collins a little emotional from time to time.
"To a certain extent, they're like your own kids," she said of the many children she has looked after during the past decade.
"I always get a bit emotional at the graduation ceremonies that we have. It's like a big family here."
So with all of that said, what does being named best educator in the Central West mean for Mrs Collins?
"I haven't even had five minutes to take it in," she said with a smile.
"It's really special and I'm humbled to have received this award. I've got an amazing team and an amazing group of colleagues, not just in the village but across the whole centre."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
