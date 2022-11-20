When Woodbridge travelled to Pride Park, Orange, for its round eight fixture, there was a player crisis on its hands.
Tarsha Gale commitments, floods and injury all played havoc with seven players out - four of those were stuck in Condobolin.
The dedication from its under 16s players to back up was admirable and they left no stone unturned for a 36-10 win in a top-of-the-table Western Women's Rugby League clash against Vipers.
One of the 16s players was Kirbie Mongan who had come off the wing in that grade then went on to play 18s, after a tough week.
"It was really good (to win for those that couldn't be here)," coach Troy Gosper said.
"One of the girls (Kirbie Mongan) that played up today is from Eugowra and she lost her house in the flood the other day."
Woodbridge's win caps a perfect regular season for the side, finishing unbeaten.
Elizabeth Macgregor was a standout at full-back, finishing with four tries, while Teaghan Smede, Charlie Burling and Libby Peschka all crashed over for a four-pointer each.
The closest any side has got to the minor-premiers was Castlereagh in round six, where the result was 40-20.
"We're looking pretty good going into finals," Gosper said.
Meanwhile, Vipers will hope to re-gain momentum when it plays Castlereagh in the semi-final.
Coach Martin Power wants his side to hone in on its errors that allowed for so many points to be conceded.
"Our defence is going to have to be better," he said.
"We're in the finals so that's still a positive, but next week we've got a few out.
"We tried hard but we need to be a heap better in defence."
In the other results at Pride Park, Woodbridge under 16s won 34-22 and 14s had a 34-16 victory. In the under 12s Vipers had a 38-16 win and the opens won 52-14.
