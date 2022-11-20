FIRST Jacob Ryan went for the jugular with the ball then Hugh Parsons sunk his teeth in with the bat.
They were they pair of savage Tigers that tore apart City Colts in Saturday's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket clash.
ORC's Parsons scored his maiden BOIDC century and Jacob Ryan picked up a new career best of 7-10 on a day that their club will remember for a very long time.
The Tigers have already stormed to first innings points against Colts after Ryan's seven scalps saw their opponents all out for 39 at George Park 1, before ORC caught the target down only three wickets.
ORC then truly sunk the boot in when Parsons scored at better a run-a-ball in his unbeaten 100, supported along the way by Alex Kinghorne (36).
Parsons' innings consisted of a dozen fours and a six.
He helped ORC find their way to 9-192, before stand-in skipper Hamish Siegert opted to declare as soon as Parsons reached triple figures.
It comes just two weeks after the in-form Parsons scored his maiden BOIDC half century.
Ryan (7-10 from 10 overs) and Tim McKinnon (3-28 from 10.2 overs) were the the only two bowlers that ORC needed to roll through the entirety of the Colts order.
Parsons said it was a surreal game to be a part of.
"We weren't out there for very long. Jakey and Timmy just bowled so well. It was unreal. I don't think I've seen the stumps get hit so much in a game of cricket for a long time," he said.
'We didn't have to do much in the field. They didn't miss the whole game, and they didn't bowl any wides or no balls the whole time. Jakey's 7-10 is just ridiculous."
Olly Shoemark (12) would be the only Colts batsman to reach double figures.
Colts went from 3-21 to 7-25 in the blink of an eye and the team also lost their last three wickets for no runs.
Following a couple of early stumbles with the bat ORC were still able to reach the tiny target with ease.
With plenty of time left in the day Parsons could have opted to work his way into his innings, though after a couple of overs he felt more comfortable chasing a couple of extra deliveries he might have previously left alone.
It proved to be the right mentality.
"We thought that the outright was definitely a good chance so we wanted to try and bat for a while. We lost a few early wickets but I was able to starting scoring more freely," Parsons said.
"When I went out there and wanted to have a look and take my time with it, but we haven't played any two day cricket for a long time so it was a bit hard to know what sort of mentality to have.
"I just got into the swing of it and started to score a bit quicker. It was a tough pitch to hang around on, and a couple of blokes were getting out just trying to prod and poke it along. I thought playing a few more attacking shots was the best way to play on that pitch."
In a moment that summarised Colts' day Parsons tried to blast his way over the top of the fielders when he was on 99, but his skied ball was dropped.
"I ran through for the single on that drop. It was a bit of a rollercoaster moment," Parsons laughed.
"We were going to declare a couple of overs before but I wanted to be out there for a few more overs to see what I could do.
"I thought Hamo did an awesome job as skipper. He's very young to be captaining first grade but he did such a great job and it was a great day in the field."
Colts will resume next week in their second innings on 0-26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.