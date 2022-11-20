Central Western Daily
Josh Toole's half century steers City Colts to Bonnor Cup win over Orange City

Updated November 20 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 12:24pm
Josh Toole's half century set City Colts up for victory in Friday's Bonnor Cup game with Orange City. Picture by Lachlan Harper.

JOSH Toole was at his big-hitting best for City Colts in their opening round Bonnor Cup success against Orange City on Friday evening at Wade Park.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

