JOSH Toole was at his big-hitting best for City Colts in their opening round Bonnor Cup success against Orange City on Friday evening at Wade Park.
Toole's team-high knock of 59 took Colts to a score of 6-145 from their 20 overs before they were able to restrict the Warriors to 8-133.
The innings from Toole was made up of five fours and three sixes.
His knock was well supported by openers Mazrahul Bhuian (30) and Henry Shoemark (24) while Pat Hill knocked the ball around well for his 21.
While Toole's innings was far from chanceless he was still pleased to make the most of his opportunities.
"It was good to finally score some runs. It's been a little while," he said.
"I was hitting a few clean ones. I got lucky a couple of times - I was dropped twice - but it was great to be able to get out there and score some runs and get the win.
Opener Mick Curtale (39) top scored for Orange City in reply while Shoemark (3-22) and Dave Rogerson (3-24) did the most damage with the ball for Colts.
Toole finished with an average of 46.6 across all formats in last season's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket and Bonnor Cup games.
That campaign saw him finish with seven 40-plus scores, all coming from round seven onwards.
He'll hope that Friday's effort with the bat can kickstart another similar chain of performances in the run towards the Christmas break.
"I'm still not too happy with where I'm at. I still haven't got back to where I used to be," he said.
"It's gradual progress though, and we're hopefully getting there."
It's his highest score since he hit 94 in the second round of the 2020-21 season, and his third highest score since joining the Colts in 2019-20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.