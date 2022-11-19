Big bras and big belts. Let's get Eugowra back up and running

Big bras and big belts.
Mops. Sugar soap. Cutlery. Plastic tubs. Fly spray.
Hoses. Tarps. Work boots. Wheel barrows (with big tyres). Brooms. WD40. Cable ties. Pegs.
And, don't forget, coffee mugs.
The list of things Eugowra needs to bounce back from last Monday's devastating floods is endless.
But the above are probably just a few of the perhaps less obvious things communities need as the journey back to normality begins.
It'll be a long journey too.
Given the unfathomable anguish the majority of people who call Eugowra home have been through in the last week - the death toll from the floods now sits at two following the discovery of the missing 85-year-old man's body on Saturday - you could forgive absolutely anyone for wanting to pack up and leave the town.
How could you put yourself, and your family, through all of that again? Even the thought of it would be unimaginable.
However, today, we'll bring a story of a defiant local who is confident the town will rebuild. In fact, it's become a common theme throughout most of the conversations with people coming out of Eugowra.
Defiance. Resilience; this community is full of both. There can be no doubt those leading the clean-up efforts last week, and this week too, are wired differently.
They're built tough. They needed to be to get through the devastation. And they'll need to be to get through the next week, month and year.
Now, let's get some coffee mugs (and big bras and belts) over to those who need them to keep up the momentum behind this monumental clean-up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.