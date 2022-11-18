BATHURST City have welcomed Centennials Bulls duo Pete Mccleary and Mick Hutchinson to the club for the remainder of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season ahead of this Saturday's opening two day game of the competition.
Bulls were forced to withdraw from the BOIDC season due to a lack of club depth to cover their first grade shortages, but Mccleary and Hutchinson will be able to continue playing top level cricket at a temporary new home.
The additional numbers are another boost to a Redbacks side already on a high after their thrilling win over old rivals City Colts in last weekend's one day game, giving them their first victory of their campaign.
They'll travel to Jack Brabham Park 2 across the next two Saturdays to face a Centrals team still chasing their first taste of success this season. Redbacks captain Mark Day was more than happy to welcome the Bulls pair on board for the rest of 2022-23.
"We've picked up two of the Centennials boys after their team unfortunately folded for the rest of the season. They'll be two big additions for us," he said.
"Michael will play on Saturday and Pete will come in next week, since he's unavailable this weekend."
It's been a long wait for teams to enjoy two-day cricket once again, and Redbacks are keen to make the most of it after a tough start to their season.
"Some people like one day cricket, but I think everyone loves two day cricket. It's my personal favourite form of the game and it's the closest that any of us will get to playing Test cricket," he said.
"That's exciting and a great challenge for everyone, when you're riding the ebbs and flows of the two-day game.
"I think we've got a side that's slightly more suited towards two-day cricket. I think we'll thrive because we've got good nagging line and length bowlers."
Opening bowling pair Clint Moxon and Matthew Holmes picked up five wickets between them in the win over Colts, and they'll look to do another lockdown job on the Centrals batting order. Moxon has been enjoying a great season to date, and has earned his spot as the opening bowler for the Bathurst district side.
"I just wish that we could play at George Park 1 - or as it's now known as, 'Clint Moxon Oval' - every week," Day laughed.
"He's in exceptional form. He's one of the real good guys of Bathurst cricket, and to see him not just in great form for us but for Bathurst as well is really good to see," he said.
