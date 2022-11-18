Molong's unwavering community spirit lifts a Central Business District all of a sudden looking more "war zone" than typically quaint, country town after devastating floods swept through the heart of Cabonne. Shop fronts were smashed and the inside of many stores completely gutted as the flood water peaked in the middle of the night. Cars were picked up and moved by the sheer strength of the water, while some shops had massive lumps of wood land in their stores. "The whole main street is devastated. It almost looks like bomb went off. There's glass everywhere," Linda Dunsire said. "To see the community spirit in this town, we've only been here two years, this happened this time last year and we're just trying to get out any stock we can and get it in a safe zone. It's really devastating for everyone."