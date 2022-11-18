It has been a harrowing, sad and devastating week across Orange and the Cabonne shire.
From recording breaking rain on Sunday night, to floods in the early hours of Monday morning.
Then the shock of it all.
Molong's Central Business District was hit with one of its worst floods in history, while Eugowra was effectively wiped out by an 'inland tsunami'. The landscape along the Mandagery now is complete and utter chaos.
Communities are only now really getting into the clean-up, following days of sadness. These floods turned deadly on Wednesday when it was confirmed a body of a 60-year-old woman was found in Eugowra.
At least one more elderly man is missing, while NSW Police believe a third person, a man in his 20s, is accounted for.
This is how one of the most devastating weeks in the Central West has unfolded:
Orange wakes to the terrible news Molong has been hit with a record-breaking flood overnight, with the Molong Creek peaking at 4.7 metres at around 4am. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said Molong firefighters leaped into action at midnight, door-knocking and assisting SES. FRNSW also said at least two shipping containers were swept through the town by raging floodwaters. The floodwaters completely inundate Bank Street businesses.
Residents of Eugowra have been ordered to higher ground amid the flood disaster unravelling in the Central West. Orange copped a record-breaking amount of rain in a 24-hour period to 9am on November 14. Along the Mandagery Creek, Eugowra and surrounds are bracing for "dangerous, major flooding" with most of the region expecting flash flooding.
Orange is on track to obliterate a 70-year old rainfall record after a whopping 89.4 millimetres fell in the space of 24 hours. It was Orange's wettest day of the 2022 calendar year to date.
Wyangala Dam increase its releases to 230,000 megalitres a day as communities across the Central West deal with "crippling" flooding. Towns across the Lachlan River catchment are also experiencing flooding including Parkes, Forbes, Cowra and Eugowra.
The Mitchell Highway closes between Orange and Wellington as the region continues to battle the aftermath of a record-breaking 24-hour period of rain. Rising flood waters earlier severed the Great Western Highway, near Bathurst's Bunnings, and LiveTraffic has confirmed the Mitchell Highway heading north west was then closed as well. They both reopen on Tuesday, although the GWH at Bathurst was reduced to one lane in each direction.
Molong's unwavering community spirit lifts a Central Business District all of a sudden looking more "war zone" than typically quaint, country town after devastating floods swept through the heart of Cabonne. Shop fronts were smashed and the inside of many stores completely gutted as the flood water peaked in the middle of the night. Cars were picked up and moved by the sheer strength of the water, while some shops had massive lumps of wood land in their stores. "The whole main street is devastated. It almost looks like bomb went off. There's glass everywhere," Linda Dunsire said. "To see the community spirit in this town, we've only been here two years, this happened this time last year and we're just trying to get out any stock we can and get it in a safe zone. It's really devastating for everyone."
The Macquarie River's expected peak of seven metres is forecast for Monday afternoon, breaking the 1998 flood record by 30cm. Steven Bernasconi from the Bureau of Meteorology, told a press conference on Monday afternoon that water in the Macquarie Catchment has a really fast flow, making it difficult to stay on top of.
The Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter crew rescues 18 people and 14 pets - including dogs, cats and a turtle. The helicopter was tasked on back-to-back rescue missions by the New South Wales State Emergency Service (NSW SES), from around 5am. It was one of a number of choppers put to work across Orange and the wider region on Monday to help deal with the immense flooding. The Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission crew initially flew to Ophir Reserve Campground, near Orange, where they rescued three people and a dog. The campers told the crew it wasn't raining when they went to bed on Sunday night, but they awoke early in the morning to water rising halfway up caravans.
The deafening roar of the creek and water seemingly appearing out of nowhere will haunt Molong business owner Wendy Henry for a while yet. Ms Henry said the torrent that swept through Molong on Monday morning was her "worst nightmare."
NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York labels the unfolding flood emergency in the Central West as the biggest flood response operation in NSW's history. Canowindra, Molong and Eugowra were the state's major areas of concern on Monday following the deluge of rain, with many parts of the west receiving over 100 millimetres in the space of a few hours. In total, the NSW SES received over 900 requests for assistance and there were 222 flood rescues. The bulk of those were in Eugowra, where there were 159 flood rescues from 180 calls for assistance. The population of the small Cabonne town on the banks of the Mandagery Creek is 770 people. In Eugowra, the creek heights doubled overnight from Sunday at 9pm to 8.15am Monday morning, peaking at 9.75 metres. There were 14 helicopters in operation throughout the day, many of which flew between Orange and Eugowra to both bring people to safety and refuel.
Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty says council is doing "the best we can" but it will take a while before residents and business owners can return to normality. The towns of Molong, Cudal and Eugowra were hit hardest. Cr Beatty told the Central Western Daily that the size of the clean up bill would be large and that he'd already been in contact with government.
"I've had phone calls from both state and federal representatives offering financial assistance, we're always grateful for any financial assistance during disaster times," he said.
The Forbes ferry, a makeshift service designed to link the town's people with the north and south sides of Forbes, is forced to cease operation as floodwaters continue to rise along the Lachlan River. The floodwater is too high for the service to be conducted safely, Forbes Shire Council said on Tuesday afternoon. That warning came as the town braced for record back-to-back bumper floods reminiscent of the 1952 disaster that swept through the town seven decades ago.
NSW Police sends two geo-targeted text messages in a bid to find two elderly Eugowra residents lost in the disaster. Dianne Smith, aged 60, last spoke to a relative on the phone about 9.30am Monday, November 14, after calling from her car in Eugowra. Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec, aged 85, was last seen at a home in Evelyn Street, Eugowra, about 9am also on Monday morning.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee says damage in Eugowra is on the same level as the unprecedented Lismore floods and has called for federal assistance. Swathes of Mr Gee's electorate have experienced major flooding in recent days including Molong, Wellington and Canowindra. Such is the extent of the disaster, 12 emergency services personnel from New Zealand have arrived in Parkes, the first time in the history of the NSW SES international support has been flown in.
"You've got houses now that have come to rest in the middle of the roadways through the eastern side of Eugowra," Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty said. "Houses that were number 14 are now at number 28 and the only thing that's stopped it is they've come to rest against a power pole or a tree. Cars that are standing on their edge up against trees, our own council truck has been washed off the road." Cr Beatty said words can't describe the destruction when he spoke to ACM after his first access to the community on Tuesday.
Police locate a body in Eugowra during a search for a woman missing in floodwaters. A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed that a body of a woman had been found during a search around 11am on Wednesday. While the body is yet to be formally identified it is be believed to be that of 60-year old woman Dianne Smith, who was reported missing on Monday. Police continue to search for 85-year old man Ljubisa Les Vugec..
A Cudal business owner opens up on the struggles he will face moving forward after he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock during the recent flood. Trevor Griffith is the owner of Agwise Rural Supplies and Steel and lives between Manildra and Cudal. On the morning of Monday, November 14, he woke at daybreak to find Mandagery Creek's water levels having risen far beyond what he had ever seen before. "That's when the panic started," he said.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman traveled over to Eugowra on Wednesday and captured much of the devastation. On Thursday it was revealed members of the NSW SES Burwood Unit had arrived to aid the recovery in Eugowra. They detailed the very confronting scenes on the ground and assisted the community with searching, flood rescue and rapid damage assessment of all properties. "The scenes we saw when driving into Eugowra were some of the worst we have ever seen, the town looked like it had been hit by an inland tsunami," Unit Commander and Eugowra Sector Commander Christian Young said.
A mother and baby in a tree. Ten people and two dogs on top of the pub. Throngs of others hanging off window sills, trapped in homes, clinging to trees. Hanging on to dear life. An experienced Rural Fire Service volunteer charged with some of the harrowing rescues of people stranded in Eugowra says many of the scenarios faced while winching people to safety were akin to the worst-case scenario training they regularly complete. "Talking to one of the locals, we got a family out and ferried them to Orange, and they said the water came up more than six feet in less than an hour," RFS volunteer Paul Bryant said.
Orange Ex-Services Club CEO Nathan Whiteside praises the community for its "quick" response to the region's flood crisis. Towns such as Molong, Canowindra, Forbes and Cudal all experienced major flooding on Monday. By far the worst hit has been Eugowra with houses ripped from their foundations, cars flipped and even loss of life. The club has been receiving evacuees from the small town, housing them in hotels in Orange and providing necessities like clothing, food and water.
Eugowra's Central Hotel lies in ruin but publican John Den says it's the least of his worries at the moment. Catastrophic floods tore through the town of about 700 people on Monday, causing mass evacuations, ripping homes from their foundations and even resulting in loss of life. The situation has long moved past a crisis, veering into a natural disaster of national significance, one that Mr Den fears will haunt residents into the future. "Mental health, mental health, mental health," he said when asked what was top of his concerns. "Where everyone is eating, sleeping and drinking [is an issue]. The future is the problem and mental health is going to be a long term problem. I have an 18-year old son who has seen some pretty horrific stuff and saved a lot of people. He's not mentally good right now."
At 82 years of age, Margaret Warman will have to start "all over again." She and her husband Brian live in Cudal's Creek Street, which was ravaged by floodwaters. Mrs Warman remembers the moment she woke up to the sound of people yelling at 2am. "I went and woke up my husband, looked out the window and there were all these torchlights," she said. "I came out the front and the street was full of vehicles. We went out the back and there were people grabbing the dogs."
Details emerge of a potential third missing person in Eugowra' flood water disaster after NSW Police sent out an SOS for assistance in the search for a 20-year-old man believed to have been caught up in Monday's floods.
The NSW Government's big hitters land in Eugowra, and the reception is not warm. Dominic Perrottet is confronted by a frustrated Eugowra local, Peter Jones, who asks why it's taken so long for help to arrive in the town.
