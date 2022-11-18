Former Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS coach Brad Donald is one win away from claiming his second Women's Rugby League World Cup, but the Jillaroos mentor has a tough New Zealand team standing in the way of his defending champion Australia side in this Saturday's grand final.
Donald coached the Jillaroos to a title on home soil in the previous World Cup in 2017, one year after his appointment to the role, and now in England he's within reach of Australia's third straight crown.
The Ferns have been the only team to push the Jillaroos in what's been an otherwise ruthless campaign from Donald' squad.
The Jillaroos started off their campaign with a 74-0 dismantling of Cook Islands and followed that up with a record breaking 92-0 success over France, where Jessica Sergis, Jaime Chapman and Julia Robinson all came away with hat tricks.
They had to fight much harder for their 10-8 round three win over New Zealand.
The team were back to their dominant ways with an 82-0 trouncing of Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals to earn another meeting with the Ferns, who accounted for the hosts 20-6 in their semi.
That previous result against the Ferns has give Donald plenty of food for thought ahead of Saturday's big game.
"We are really excited on improving on our last game against the Kiwis Ferns. We've got a really healthy squad with seven fresh players who are keen to improve on their third round performance," Donald told NRL.com.
"We've made a few small changes but expect a similar game from the Kiwi Ferns.
"The Kiwi Ferns took away our ability to play as quickly as we would have liked and we will be better off for our round three match.
"Overall the 17 players taking the field are keen to get the job done for the entire squad who have been fantastic throughout this tournament."
This will be the fourth straight Australia vs New Zealand final at the World Cup.
Donald celebrated victory in the previous decider to the tune of 23-16, and this is expected to be another close battle between the rival nations.
