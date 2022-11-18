Central Western Daily
Former Bathurst coach Brad Donald on cusp of second straight Women's World Cup title as Jillaroos mentor

Updated November 18 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 12:39pm
Former Orange CYMS coach Brad Donald is aiming for a second Women's World Cup title as coach. Picture by NRL Photos.

Former Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS coach Brad Donald is one win away from claiming his second Women's Rugby League World Cup, but the Jillaroos mentor has a tough New Zealand team standing in the way of his defending champion Australia side in this Saturday's grand final.

