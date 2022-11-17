Saturday, November 19 sees the opening of a brand new exhibition at Orange Regional Museum.
Featuring more than 40 original works made during the Second World War, Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941, shines a spotlight on a little-known episode of Orange's wartime history and adds to our understanding of the internment of the group of men who became well known as the Duenra boys.
The HMT Dunera was a British transport ship that departed Liverpool, Britain, on July 10, 1940 with about 2120 male 'enemy alien' internees on board.
Also on the ship were approximately 410 Italian and German men with fascist connections or sympathies.
Most of the 2120 enemy aliens were Jews living in Britain who had been arrested and interned solely because of their German or Austrian nationality.
Many had fled to Britain as refugees from Hitler's regime.
Among them were a significant number of artists who depicted landscapes, people, and their everyday lives in internment.
Arriving in Melbourne on September 3, 1940, around 125 of the enemy aliens disembarked the Dunera and were transferred to internment camps near Tatura in Victoria's Goulburn Valley.
The remainder sailed to Sydney before being sent to Hay.
In mid-1941 most of these internees were moved to Tatura, though approximately 400 went there via Orange.
The period of internment in Orange, although only around six weeks, produced a rich visual record because many artists were among the internees.
This exhibition, featuring precious artworks and personal artefacts of the Dunera boys, tells the story of the internees' time at the Orange Showgrounds in 1941.
Many works come from descendants of the artists and a significant number are on display for the very first time, having only recently been acquired by the State Library of NSW.
Enemy Aliens was developed by Dr Seumas Spark, Adjunct Fellow in History at Monash University, Emeritus Professor Andrew Mcnamara from the Queensland University of Technology and translator Kate Garrett, in conjunction with Orange Regional Museum and the State Library of NSW.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily and entry is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.