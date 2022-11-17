Friday saw the conclusion of COP 27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference.
The purpose of COP 27 was to build on the outcomes of COP 26, to deliver action on issues critical to tackling the climate emergency.
Number one is for industrialised nations such as Australia to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Encouragingly, Australia has now legislated the objectives of achieving a 43 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 and a target of net zero emissions by 2050.
A major step towards achieving these goals is to urgently move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy generation.
Progress has been made in this area through the construction of large scale solar and wind farms, increased uptake of rooftop solar and community-based wind and solar projects.
Examples of community renewable energy projects are to be found in Lismore, Goulburn, Yackandanda, Lennox Head, Manila, Majura, Daylesford and Shoalhaven, to name a few.
Orange now has the opportunity to also become involved in a community based solar energy project through the Orange Community Renewable Energy Park (OCREP).
Work has commenced on a 5MW solar installation, and a 5MWh battery storage facility, situated at 643 Mitchell Highway, just out of Orange on the Molong Road.
The park will be built and maintained by Energy Democracy, a company that specialises in the development of community based solar renewable energy installations.
Energy Democracy is responsible for the setting up of the co-operative, the construction and maintenance of the project , connection to the grid and the distribution of profits to the shareholders via dividends.
David Manning is a board member of OCREP. He is a retired engineer who has spent his whole career in the electrical supply industry.
David will be the guest speaker at a public meeting organised by ECCO, which is to be held next Wednesday, November 23 at the Environmental Learning Facility Orange Showground, Leeds Parade, commencing 7.30pm. All welcome.
"The co-op was formed primarily to enable the Central West community to invest in the solar farm about to be built near Orange, and to promote the efficient use of renewable energy," David says.
"On Wednesday I plan to talk about the co-operative, the construction and operation of the solar farm and how it fits into the bigger picture of our move towards the decarbonisation of the renewable energy sector."
