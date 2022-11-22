It took a jury less than half-an-hour to find a highly-commended former Parkes police detective not guilty of intending to hinder an investigation into another officer following a multi-day trial in Orange District Court.
Filiz Kucukakyuz, 52, had been a police officer at the Parkes station within, what is now, the Central West Police District since 2012.
But she was caught on surveillance giving information about an undercover officer and vehicle to the subject of an investigation in May 2020.
However, while there was no dispute about what she said, the trial, which began last Monday, was based on the issue of intent.
Ms Kucukakyuz pleaded not guilty to committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, and committing an act intending to hinder the investigation of a strictly indictable offence committed by another person.
However, on Thursday morning, Judge Graham Turnbull informed the jury they must find her not guilty on the first count.
What this tells us is what she's really like.- Defence barrister James Glissan on Filiz Kucukakyuz
Judge Turnbull made the decision after hearing legal arguments the previous day after the jury retired and determined the Crown prosecutor was not able to prove that Ms Kucukakyuz intended to pervert the course of justice by obstructing the investigation.
"The evidence could not establish the essential ingredients in count one," Judge Turnbull said.
However, the trial continued on the second count of intent to hinder the investigation, and Judge Turnbull ordered the jury not to base their decision on the instructions for the first count.
The representative for the Crown who prosecuted the case argued that Ms Kucukakyuz hindered the investigation into her former supervisor Sergeant Brett Howard who was suspended from duty at the time.
The Crown said Ms Kucukakyuz told Mr Howard details of a covert officer's vehicle, namely that it was a dark-grey LandCruiser, and described the officer as having grey hair, arguing this would enable Mr Howard to undertake counter-surveillance.
Ms Kucukakyuz had access to that information as she was filling in Mr Howard's position and had ridden in the mentioned car with that officer, whose identity was not released to the jury, during an unrelated operation in Parkes.
Defence barrister James Glissan pointed out that his client did not say what type of LandCruiser it was, and that there are many grey LandCruisers in rural areas.
"She doesn't give him the year, make and shape, whether it's a ute or an enclosed cruiser or anything about it in detail and she certainly doesn't give him the rego number and she knew what it is," Mr Glissan said.
When it came to Ms Kucukakyuz's description of the operative she met, Mr Glissan said, "I don't know how many people with grey hair you passed on your way into court this morning".
However, the Crown prosecutor argued it was enough information for Mr Howard to implement counter surveillance and avoid an area if he saw a grey LandCruiser and man with grey hair.
The prosecution did not have to prove whether or not that officer was involved in the investigation into Mr Howard or would have been in the future.
During the three-and-a-half-day trial, the jury was told Ms Kucukakyuz was sent a text message by Mr Howard in April 2020 initially notifying her, and other police officers at the station of his suspension for serious misconduct.
At that time none of them, including Mr Howard, knew why he was suspended.
The suspension for misconduct was officially discussed at a meeting with senior officers on April 15, who told the Parkes police officers they could still contact Mr Howard to provide emotional support and for welfare reasons because it was understood he was not coping well with the situation. However, the reason for the investigation was not discussed at that time.
Mr Howard later learnt the investigation was into alleged bribery, a strictly indictable offence, and he informed his former colleague when she called to check in on him. He was subsequently found not guilty following a jury trial in September.
The court heard that during the investigation Mr Howard became increasingly paranoid and upset to the point he was hospitalised and he pulled apart his car looking for a listening device.
The investigating police did obtain warrants to install listening devices. Although they did not end up installing any physical devices they did tap Mr Howard's phone. In a blunder, one of the officers involved in the investigation called Mr Howard by mistake alerting him to the covert operation.
Her response when Mr Howard told Ms Kucukakyuz of the blunder was "oh, what a f*** up."
In court various phone conversations were played between Ms Kucukakyuz and Mr Howard, beginning with one where he broke down sobbing and telling her about the toll the suspension was taking on his mental health and relationship. While Mr Howard cried on the audio, Ms Kucukakyuz wept in the courtroom and was handed a box of tissues.
In the same conversation that Mr Howard told her about the botched phone call where he learnt about the covert operation, he told her about seeing a grey LandCruiser that he believed was being driven by members of the State Technical Investigation Branch, which he referred to as STIB.
During those calls however, he acknowledged he was paranoid.
According to the prosecutor, Ms Kucukakyuz had been a serving NSW police officer at Parkes since 2012 and had participated in relevant training, had been involved in previous surveillance operations, and that she knew Mr Howard was being investigated and and was likely under surveillance.
The prosecutor also argued that Ms Kucukakyuz was motivated to help her friend.
In his final arguments Mr Glissan disclosed Ms Kucukakyuz's record including a commendation from the Minister for Police, two police medals and commission's citation, as well as letters of thanks from families of victims of crime and a missing person, for her compassion towards them during emotionally challenging times.
Mr Glissan indicated that she was simply showing that same compassion during her conversations with Mr Howard.
"What this tells us is what she's really like," Mr Glissan said.
Judge Turnbull summed up the case and reminded the jury that Ms Kucukakyuz had the presumption of innocence and it was the prosecutors job to prove their case.
"The accused had to have the requisite intent," he said.
"It must make the performance of the investigator's duty substantially more difficult."
Judge Turnbull adjourned the court for lunch after summing up the case on Thursday and told the jury he would not hear a verdict between 1pm and 2pm. However, by the time court resumed at 2.06pm the jury was ready with its verdict.
Judge Turnbull said the jury notified him they were ready at 1.30pm.
Ms Kucukakyuz still has one more related backup charge that will be mentioned in the call-over list for the District Court in December.
She is the third police officer from the Parkes Police Station to stand trial in the District Court. Another co-accused John O'Brien was also found not guilty at trial and his backup charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.