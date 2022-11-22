Central Western Daily
Ex-NSW Police officer Filiz Kucukakyuz found not guilty of intending to hinder an investigation

By Court Reporter
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
It took a jury less than 30 minutes to find former NSW Police office Filiz Kucukakyuz not guilty of hindering a police investigation. File picture

It took a jury less than half-an-hour to find a highly-commended former Parkes police detective not guilty of intending to hinder an investigation into another officer following a multi-day trial in Orange District Court.

