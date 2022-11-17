Central Western Daily
Court

Ethan Crook changes plea in Orange Local Court following September's Orange siege

By Court Reporter
November 18 2022 - 4:30am
Ethan Crook during his court arrest in Peisley Street in September. Picture by Troy Pearson

The man who was at the centre of a 14-hour siege in Orange in September has changed his plea in Orange Local Court.

