The man who was at the centre of a 14-hour siege in Orange in September has changed his plea in Orange Local Court.
Ethan William Crook, then aged 27, was arrested outside a Peisley Street house where he had been holed up during a stand-off with heavily armed police on September 20, 2022.
Crook was charged with resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty in relation to that arrest.
He initially pleaded not guilty to the offence on September 29.
On Thursday, solicitor Usman Naveed appeared on his behalf in Orange Local Court for a reply to be made to a police brief that was submitted to the defence outlining its case.
This is the big deal that got on the news ... Orange was famous.- Magistrate David Day
"There's now amended facts and there's a plea of guilty now," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate David Day asked about the nature of the case during the short appearance during which Crook was not required to attend in person or via an audio visual link from where he is being held in custody.
"It's the case where he was [boarded] up in the house and refused to come out," said police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith.
"This is the big deal that got on the news ... Orange was famous," Mr Day said.
"So it's a bit of hindering and resisting then."
Mr Day also asked if this case was the reason Crook is being held in custody.
"It's one of the matters," Mr Naveed said.
Crook's case has been adjourned with the sentencing to take place early next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.