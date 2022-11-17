It's probably not a stretch to say that artist Dave Mason has paint coursing through his veins.
Born and bred in the colour city, Mr Mason is currently the president of the Orange Art Society and its resident landscape artist.
He is among a number of members who will have their work on display for the society's annual open day on Saturday and Sunday, November 19-20.
While not a lifelong artist, art has certainly always been part of his life.
"I've been a member since 2005," he told the Daily.
"My father was an artist and I've always enjoyed drawing. Once I started to slow down a bit as I got older I just thought I'd give it a go.
"I like doing portraits too."
While members regularly get the chance to show off their work to each other, the annual show is the big one according to Mr Mason, with a wide variety of pieces on display.
"Every 12 months we have an open day and the idea is to show off the whole cultural centre because there are a few other things here besides us," he said.
"They are all local paintings, from within 50 kilometres of Orange. You have to be a member to put them in here.
"It varies a lot from person to person how quickly they paint them. We put on a show every two months so there's always a lot of new stuff coming in.
"Myself, I do one in a couple of days. Some people take weeks."
Held at the Orange Cultural Centre, there will be a wide range of activities available for all ages.
Saturday morning has kids classes from 10am to 11am and the afternoon features Wanda Driscoll demonstrating alcohol inks on synthetic paper in addition to Mr Mason demonstrating acrylic landscape painting, both from 12pm.
Meanwhile on Sunday, visitors can participate in a hands on ink and wash demonstration from 10am to 12.30pm. The afternoon features a 'sketchbook look' show and tell for all your art inspiration needs between 12.30pm and 3pm.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
