Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mick Curtale to return for Orange City in Bonnor Cup opener against Bathurst City Colts

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Curtale playing for Orange City in 2020. Picture by Jude Keogh

He's been perfecting his golf swing of late, but Mick Curtale will have to trade the 9-iron for English Willow this Friday when he makes his return in the Bonnor Cup for Orange City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.