He's been perfecting his golf swing of late, but Mick Curtale will have to trade the 9-iron for English Willow this Friday when he makes his return in the Bonnor Cup for Orange City.
The competition will play its first match on November 18 with City hosting Bathurst City Colts at Wade Park.
After constant washouts the Bonnor Cup structure had to be amended to have 10 teams included, split between Pool A and Pool B with games to be played on Fridays and Sundays.
Curtale was a regular in City colours last season and was more than happy to pull on the Warriors gear for another cameo.
"The boys asked me at the end of last season and I said I'd come back. I thought I'd be a man of my word and play with them," he said.
"They're competitive and a good bunch of blokes - everyone gets along."
Friday night's match will be the former Central West Wranglers's first game since March 19 after playing for Queanbeyan in the ACT Premier Cricket competition.
Unfortunately for Curtale, that fixture was a grand final loss against Tuggeragong with Curtale hitting 38 at the top of the order.
With no competition in Cowra this season, the opening batsman has utilised the time off to spend time with his young family and see how much he likes 'being semi-retired'.
"The grand final in Canberra is the last time I knew where my cricket gear was," he laughed.
With plenty of down time, Curtale's become accustom to the Cowra Golf Course, however with heavy rain over the last few weeks, his long drive and short game have been put away.
Curtale agreed that with a lack of cricket, there might be a few cobwebs to blow out.
"I don't know how I'll go (on Friday), we'll have to wait and see," he said.
With City playing against Bathurst City Colts, the former Western Zone representative will be able to reacquaint himself with good mates Josh Toole and Dave Henderson.
Curtale couldn't recall the last time he'd played the two but said it won't add too much to the fixture.
"We're all mates, if someone gets one up on me (then that's that), it's happened plenty of times before and will happen again, it should be good fun," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
