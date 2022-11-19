It's time to dust off those coin collections and bring out your best set of stamps, because an event which has been running for decades is back again.
The Orange Coin and Stamp Club is a not-for-profit organisation that has been operating for 57 years and seeks to encourage and promote the collecting hobbies.
Every year it holds a two-day Spring Fair, where people come from far and wide to buy, sell and show off their collections.
This year's event will be taking place on the weekend of November 19 and 20 at the Orange High School hall.
Derek Dolstra is the club's secretary and said they expect to see hundreds of people through the gate during the two days.
"It's one of the largest regional stamp and coin shows in NSW outside of the cities," he said.
"It brings all these other dealers from Sydney and Canberra into town. We have displays with what the club's doing in the centre of the high school hall as well."
But it isn't just the professionals who are known to venture to these events.
"It's an opportunity for people to buy and sell, but particularly, there's a whole lot of people who just want to know what the value of their coins and stamps are," Mr Dolstra added.
"We deal with a lot of deceased estates and people who want to dispose of things. People want to know if they have a feast or famine...is the stamp or coin worth ten cents or worth enough money that you can buy a car with it."
But just because something looks like it might fetch a hefty price, doesn't always mean it will be.
"Just because the thing is old doesn't mean it's worth a lot of money," Mr Dolstra said.
"The price of gold has gone up and up and there's a lot of people out there who have gold and silver and other things. They were worth a pound once and now worth $2000.
"There's all these things that people have at the bottom of their drawers that they usually inherit and they want to know what it's worth."
The event will be running from 9am to 4pm on the Saturday and 9am until 3pm on Sunday, with a $2 entry fee.
So how much money could be spent at this event? Well, according to Mr Dolstra, tens of thousands of dollars could be exchanged during the two-day event.
"These other dealers come to Orange to buy as well as sell. Some of them will have $30,000 with them, so it's very much like Antiques Roadshow for stamps and coins," he added.
"Nowhere else has anything like it."
The club is hoping to buck recent trends and get a large crowd down at the school hall.
"With the floods, we won't be getting a lot of people west of Orange," Mr Dolstra said.
"People used to come from Cobar all the time, but the price of petrol has made that a problem lately. The numbers have been down recently, but we're expecting either 300 or 400."
Entrance to the event will be via Woodward Street, next to the Duntryleague Golf Club's entrance.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
