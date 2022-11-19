Central Western Daily
What's on

Orange Coin and Stamp Club hosting expo at Orange High School

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 19 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Dolstra from the Orange Coin and Stamp Club showing off just a few of his own collections. Picture by Riley Krause.

It's time to dust off those coin collections and bring out your best set of stamps, because an event which has been running for decades is back again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.