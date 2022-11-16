When the plans for a 49 block subdivision on the northern edge of Millthorpe were released 12 months ago, the reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative.
The majority of the respondents to a survey were concerned about the unique village character of Millthorpe being destroyed by the development, and those concerns manifested themselves in traffic, visual aesthetics, community connectivity and infrastructure.
With those issues at hand the Orange based developers Fenlor Group Pty Ltd and Charms Developments Pty Ltd in Orange have resharpened their pencils and on Wednesday night presented the latest version to those who originally made submissions in January.
David Fenton of the Fenlor Group said that they took on board a lot of what the community, council and statutory authorities had to say on the development.
"The main change is the entrance," he said.
"That was the main point of conjecture where it came out onto Park Road near the oval and school."
With assistance from Blayney Shire Council who are looking to work on the rural residential corridor of Richards Lane, the opportunity to create a separate entrance into the subdivision also allowed the owner of the land Chris Heap to further develop a rural residential subdivision north of the village zone.
In the original plan the two covered stormwater retention basins placed at the north west corner were never popular with Blayney Shire Council, under the new plan a large open retention dam will be built in the existing main storage corridor.
A footpath will link the basin to Park Street.
"That will all be landscaped and it will make a much neater and tidier job having it out of the subdivision," Mr Fenton said.
The changed layout also now means that the view coming in from Orange will be that of the front of people's houses, not the backyards as in the previous plan.
Blayney Shire Council general manager Mark Dicker said council reviewed how the whole precinct worked.
"There is open space in the bottom left hand corner with pedestrian access back onto Park Street, no underground drainage reserves and a planting and drainage reserve on the northern side of the road," he said.
"With blocks 207 to 214 having house frontage to the road you won't be seeing the back of blocks like you do on Stabback Street as you enter the village."
The new plan means that the remainder of the land under the rural residential zone could only have six blocks on it, but they would need to be fully serviced Mr Dicker said.
"We're limiting the number there given it's a key vista coming into town."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
