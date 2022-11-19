"God is true."
So say those who have come to the experience of knowing Him.
The Good Book is a descriptive history of people who assert 'God is true.'
And in nations around the world today, billions would affirm, 'God is true', and the work He does in those people is good.
In our part of the world, a bloke named Barry Porter, 'Baz', owned that to be true and, in the knowing, has enriched his life.
This in turn saw him enrich the lives of many others including his family, as a husband and father, and his friends and workmates.
This was evidenced by the number of people who attended his funeral last week.
Some 900 people from Orange, and further afield, turned up to remember this man.
There were 90 plus members of motorcycle groups, including God Squad members to take him on a last ride, as the leader of the Central West God Squad motorcycle group.
It was sad and memorable, as the riders escorted the coffin on a sidecar down the main street of Orange and then past the two high schools he worked in as a Special Religious Education (SRE) teacher.
He died what he loved doing, on his motorcycle, riding with mates.
I am thankful to have known him and note that his soul mate, his wife, also has a heart for other people in her current role as a chaplain/youth worker in a school.
The bloke who started the go-fund me page for the family said of Baz, 'he was a cheerful giver.'
Many and significant donations were made including one from Blooms the Chemist. And on 7News Victoria, in reporting on the accident, described him as 'a selfless and generous man.'
As a teenager Baz enjoyed ballroom dancing, surfing and impromptu jamming with a rock band on Cronulla Beach and after school, on weekdays, had a job delivering prescription medications for Blooms the Chemist.
And from high school, with an expansive education, became the Purchasing Manager, then Marketing Manager, then the General Manager, then the Retail Operations manager for Blooms before making the courageous change to working for the kingdom of God as a mission's operation manager for a Sydney church.
He then ventured into high schools as a chaplain before moving out west to be the Community Development Officer with Anglicare in Orange.
Someone told me, "Baz saw his life as a mission for God. He died what he lived for. His gift to those about was his gift of friendship, able to connect with people from all walks of life. People felt as though he had known them all his life."
He was a good friend to many.
Students I spoke with at one high school had this to say about Baz: "He lights up a room just by being there;" "He shared God's word in a refreshing way;" "Baz was the only one who believed in me" and "I believe in God and pray more because of Baz."
See you in heaven, Baz.
